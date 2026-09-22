The Kings Two-Way Player Who Actually Matters This Season

The Sacramento Kings did not make many significant signings this offseason, with their most notable being former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, but they made another addition that is not being talked about enough.

The Kings signed Jonathan Mogbo to a two-way contract this offseason, a risk-free move that could pay off big time. The 24-year-old was the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, but after just two years with the franchise, he was kicked to the curb. Luckily, the Kings were able to pick him up.

Jonathan Mogbo's impact

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during a stop in play against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie with the Raptors, Mogbo impressively averaged 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 stocks in 20.4 minutes per game. There were obviously some growing pains, but the 6-foot-9 forward looked promising. Then, as a sophomore, he averaged just 6.2 minutes through 40 appearances, largely being left out of the rotation.

Granted, he could get similar production in Sacramento while on a two-way contract, but there is a scenario in which he makes a legitimate impact in the Kings' rotation.

The Kings' current forward room consists of Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa, and Alex Karaban. If any of those four have to miss games due to injury, Mogbo is the next man up. With his motor, athleticism, rebounding, playmaking, and defense, once he enters the rotation, it will be hard for Doug Christie to take him out.

JONATHAN MOGBO WINS IT FOR TORONTO.



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vKfQPjKWuW — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2025

Since the Kings are keeping their final standard contract unused for now, we could ultimately see Mogbo get elevated off his two-way deal. Last season, we saw Dylan Cardwell earn a standard contract after starting on a two-way deal. Before him, it was Keon Ellis. Mogbo could undoubtedly be Sacramento's next two-way success story.

At the 2024 draft combine, Mogbo measured in with a 7'2" wingspan and a 37.5-inch max vertical. The former Raptor is physically gifted, but he is also very talented. It is already odd enough that Toronto let him go after what he showed he is capable of, but the Kings can certainly benefit from finding a gem.

The other Kings two-way: Adam Flagler

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings made one other two-way signing this offseason by bringing in former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Adam Flagler. While he is not expected to make an impact in Sacramento due to the team's already stuffed backcourt, he is worth mentioning.

The 6'1" guard spent two seasons in Oklahoma City, but averaged just 1.7 points in 5.6 minutes per game through 39 total appearances. Granted, he was more impressive in the G League, but even then, he has not shown enough promise to warrant the Kings using a two-way slot on the 26-year-old.

With an open two-way contract still, it would be great for the Kings to sign a young prospect. Having a 26-year-old and a 24-year-old on two-way contracts does not do much for a rebuilding franchise, as they should be using these opportunities to take chances.

We will see if the Kings fill their final two-way slot before training camp next week, but at least they have Mogbo, who is capable of making a real difference in the rotation if given the opportunity.

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