Ben Simmons Responds to Criticism From Viral Jumpshot Video

Similar to when the Sacramento Kings signed Russell Westbrook last season, Ben Simmons is now taking the bulk of the criticism around the franchise. The former first-overall pick and three-time All-Star is one of the most criticized players in the NBA, especially since returning from his one-year hiatus, and it is already showing in training camp.

This week, a video of Simmons shooting three-pointers went viral, but not because he was knocking down his shots. An unorthodox jump shot certainly stirred conversations among fans, especially when he made just three of his nine wide-open practice attempts.

Ben Simmons and Daeqwon Plowden getting shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/Pb2aiWu0Ca — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) September 30, 2026

This post by Sactown Sports 1140's Brenden Nunes garnered over one million views, while other aggregation accounts reposted it and earned similar engagement. In short, a lot of NBA fans saw this video of Simmons' jump shot, and the new Kings guard responded to how this clip went viral.

"I airball one, and one of y'all posted it, and that’s the one that goes viral," Simmons said. "S--t happens, you know? It's basketball. I get my shots up, I get my work in, it is what it is."

Ben Simmons doesn’t understand why fans keep overanalyzing his jumper



“I airball one, and one of yall posted it, and that’s the one that goes viral..sh*t happens.”



(h/t @KingsShowYoo ) pic.twitter.com/T6AnC6AEKL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2026

At a certain point, you certainly feel for Simmons. The 30-year-old point guard has been highly criticized throughout his entire NBA career, and now he is being hated for a simple video of him getting shots up at practice.

Simmons is tired of the outside noise

Especially since he passed up an open layup in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Simmons has been one of the league's most hated players. Fans criticized his fishing during his time away from basketball, they picked him apart when he made it clear he wanted to return to the NBA, and now they are finding anything to hate since he's back.

During media day, Simmons responded to the critics who said he lost his love for basketball during his time out of the league.

"All these people talk about me not loving the game. That's bulls--t. I love the game. If I didn't, I wouldn't have taken that year to focus on myself and get back to where I'm at," Simmons said on Monday. "That's just people talking. You hear stuff all the time. That's just people talking. People want clicks, want to get their podcast off. ... At this stage of my career and in life, I'm not worried about it."

Ben Simmons on making his return to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings:



"All these people talk about me not loving the game. That's bulls---." pic.twitter.com/GbUpjsjun3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 28, 2026

Proving the doubters wrong

This season, Simmons has the opportunity to shut everyone up. Whether it's about his jump shot or his love for the game, the Kings have given him the chance to bounce back and prove the doubters wrong.

Keep in mind, when it comes to his iffy jump shot that so many people care to talk about right now, Simmons has never needed a three-point shot to dominate. He won Rookie of the Year, made three All-Star teams, and even finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in a four-season span, all while shooting just 5-34 from beyond the arc.

Simmons has proven that he does not need to be a three-point threat, so why it is so mind-boggling to people that he is still struggling in that area is beyond me. Kings fans should not be worried about what the NBA crowd is saying about Simmons, as this franchise is fortunate that they were able to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on the former All-Star.

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