Biggest Mistake the Kings Must Avoid in 2026 NBA Draft

For over a month leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, the consensus belief around the league is that the Sacramento Kings have their eyes set on Darius Acuff Jr., the offensive-minded point guard out of Arkansas. Since the Kings' interest in Acuff has been the worst-kept secret in the league, a couple of teams have seemingly tried to entice the franchise to trade up in the draft.

The Kings hold the seventh overall pick, while the L.A. Clippers (No. 5) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 6) sit ahead of them. There was some initial talk about both of those teams trying to get the Kings to give up future assets to trade up a spot or two to secure Acuff. Fortunately, Scott Perry and the Kings' front office do not seem to be falling for that trap.

Regardless of how badly the Kings want Acuff, giving up future assets to get him would be a huge mistake.

Kings must stay put at No. 7

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) pushes past Mississippi guard Travis Perry (11) during overtime in a SEC tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if the Kings were not certain that Acuff would be falling to the seventh pick, there are a handful of high-level point guard prospects who will be available to them regardless. Acuff, Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings are all intriguing guard prospects, and at least two of them will be available for the Kings to choose from.

Luckily, it seems more likely that the Kings will get their guy on draft night. The Stein Line's Jake Fischer expects Wagler and Brown Jr. to get picked No. 5 and No. 6, in either order, leaving Acuff and Flemings available for the Kings at No. 7. Acuff and Flemings are the only two to work out for the Kings ahead of the draft, and are likely their two preferred targets anyway.

What unfolds on Tuesday at Nos. 5 and 6 holds great intrigue around the NBA. Mikel Brown Jr. has already visited the Nets. Both he and Keaton Wagler, sources say, have canceled visits with the Kings at No. 7.



I’m told Wagler could still meet with Brooklyn brass between now and… https://t.co/0GxQYUTaCr — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 20, 2026

Fischer also reported that the Kings are expected to stay put at No. 7, eliminating the fear many Sacramento fans had about the franchise trading up.

"I keep hearing that the Kings are adamant that they will be happy taking whichever highly rated guard they deem is the best available once they are on the clock Tuesday night," he wrote.

What if Acuff is off the board?

While the Clippers and Nets are expected to pass on Acuff, we could see a team trade up for the sixth pick to steal the Razorbacks star from the Kings. If Acuff is off the board at No. 7, what do the Kings do?

After Wagler and Brown Jr. reportedly declined workouts with the Kings, the franchise's "Plan B" is likely Kingston Flemings. The Houston Cougars product is a much better defensive prospect than Acuff, with a sound offensive game as well. For a franchise that needs help on both sides of the ball, some Kings fans prefer Flemings over Acuff anyway, and I can't blame them.

There has been some talk about the Kings potentially trading down to get multiple first-round picks if their preferred target is off the board at No. 7, but that is a much less likely scenario.

Even if the Kings fear that another team might steal Acuff, it is clear that staying at No. 7 is the right choice. If the Kings walk out of draft night with Flemings as their new point guard, or even Wagler or Brown Jr., it would still be a win. Sure, they seem to prefer Acuff, but they are set up for success on draft night regardless.

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