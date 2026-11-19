The Sacramento Kings lost another game. For their seventh consecutive loss, the Kings collapsed against the Phoenix Suns, 128-107, and are now just 1-13 on the season and an unbelievable 0-9 at home.

During the Kings’ seven-game losing streak, only two of the losses have come by single digits, as most of the time it feels like they don’t even have a chance. Despite staying competitive in the first half against Phoenix, the Kings went off the rails in a pivotal third quarter. After the game, star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. pointed to their third-quarter struggles as the reason they are failing.

"The third quarter has been our Achilles' heel for every game, so it's just coming out not ready to play,” Acuff Jr. said. “Still not loose, still jogging around and we get turnovers, take some bad shots and we don't get stops and then they get going stop and we got to call a timeout. So, as players, we’ve got to come out faster.”

Darius Acuff Jr. from the locker room after the Kings 128-107 loss to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/K3pmnCMzhW — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 19, 2026

It is certainly hard to point to one specific issue that has been Sacramento’s “Achilles’ heel,” as they have problems everywhere, but these third-quarter swings continue to haunt them.

A rough third quarter

In some of Sacramento’s losses, it feels like they actually have a good chance to win. On Wednesday night, the Kings were not playing bad basketball for the first 24 minutes, but then everything shifted after halftime.

The Kings were outscored 34-24 in the third quarter, with the Suns even going on an 18-2 run at one point. From turnovers to missed shots to poor defense, the Kings could not get things going after the break. The expectation for most teams coming out of halftime is to fix some of their mistakes, but for the Kings, we now expect this kind of collapse every game.

Another 3rd quarter collapse for the Kings, who have been outscored by PHX 31-16 in the period after trailing the Suns by 5 at the half. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 19, 2026

Of course, the Kings still made plenty of mistakes in the first half, but they stayed competitive until the third quarter and were not able to bounce back in the fourth.

Need to play a complete game

Of course, Acuff Jr. is not the only person who knows the Kings have to be better in the third quarter. After the game, head coach Doug Christie also called for his team to play a complete game, especially pointing out their third-quarter woes.

“You’ve got to look in the mirror, and you’ve got to say to yourself, ‘How can we put together 48 minutes of sustainable basketball that allows us to compete?’ There’s a moment in there where all of a sudden—and it was in the third quarter where we got outscored by 10,” Christie said.

“I mean, the first half wasn’t perfect, but going into the second half, we’re talking about executing slips and splits and making sure that we’re spraying the basketball because we did that early, and all of a sudden, it just disappears.”

Doug Christie following another loss. Tough times in Sacramento with the Kings at 1-13 pic.twitter.com/EfFwMn9Yh2 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 19, 2026

The Kings are far from being a competitive team, but they have shown some tiny glimpses of what they might be capable of when playing at their best. Granted, even at their best, they are far from a great team, but it is very hard to truly evaluate them when they fail to play a full 48 minutes.

In the Kings’ lone win of the season, they outscored the Dallas Mavericks by six points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth. It is clear that they need to be better coming out of halftime, and they might not win another game until they figure out how.

The Kings’ next test comes on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently sit in first place in the West.

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