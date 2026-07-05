What Darius Acuff Jr. Had to Say After NBA Summer League Debut

The Sacramento Kings got their first glimpse of the new face of the franchise on Saturday. 2026 seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. made his NBA Summer League debut at the California Classic in Golden 1 Center, putting on a show for his home fans.

Acuff Jr. did not have the best start to his first Summer League game, struggling in the first half and ultimately having a hard time shooting the ball. He shot 9-29 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc, but finished with 25 points and four assists, helping the Kings to a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

When explaining his slow start, Acuff Jr. simply believes he was trying to play too fast.

"It was a bit rough to start ... I think I was moving too fast. Nobody was making me move that fast. I think, in my mind, just ready to go and try to attack from the start. Should have paced it out a little more from the start. But like I said, it got easier over the game, probably around midway through the second quarter, I figured it out a little bit," Acuff Jr. said after the game.

Darius Acuff Jr. said he felt sped up to start the game.



“I think I was in my mind just ready to go and attack from the start.”



He had 25 pts and 4 ast on 9/29 FG — said he didn’t realize he took that many shots, but was happy they got the win. pic.twitter.com/4wzdGcb9Z2 — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 5, 2026

Acuff Jr. was a very polarizing prospect going into the draft, with an incredible offensive engine but a big concern on the defensive end. It will take plenty of time and work for him to be a viable defender, but he undoubtedly has the tools to be an offensive star at the NBA level. A slow start in his first Summer League game is something everyone should look past, and one he will likely bounce back from in the future.

And, for anyone criticizing Acuff Jr. for taking 29 shots, we need to remember it is a Summer League game. The coaching staff likely told him to go out there and try to find his rhythm offensively.

"No, I didn't even realize it, "Acuff Jr. said about taking 29 shots. "But we got the win."

Making the right play

Despite taking 29 shots on Saturday, Acuff Jr. passed up his chance at a game-winning highlight in his Summer League debut. With the game tied and under 10 seconds left, Acuff Jr. had the ball in his hands. However, he made the right play by passing it to Nique Clifford, who then made the game-winning three-pointer.

DARIUS ACUFF TO NIQUE CLIFFORD FOR THE WIN. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GKaf87S3O3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2026

When asked what went through his mind to pass it to Clifford in that position, Acuff Jr. simply said that it was the right play to trust his teammate.

"I was on an island by myself, but I saw [Clifford's] man kind of cheat over a little bit. So I trusted him, and I knew he would make it. He's a great shooter, he's been putting in great work this offseason. I just made the right play, and he knocked it down for me."

Acuff Jr. will catch plenty of flak for his defense and finishing minus-14 against the Nets, but he made the right play when it mattered most. For a guard who is such a gifted scorer, yet is so willing to set up his teammates, he will be very successful in the NBA.

We will see Acuff Jr. and the Kings back in action on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors Blue at 2:00 p.m. PT.

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