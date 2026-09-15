Draymond Green Details Why Kings Were Right to Sign Ben Simmons

While it certainly hasn't been the most loved move of the NBA offseason, the Sacramento Kings made a smart decision by signing former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a veteran minimum contract. Simmons has had his fair share of ridicule, but after a year-long break from the NBA, he now has an opportunity to prove himself.

Signing Simmons to a veteran minimum seems like an obvious risk-free move by Sacramento that could pay off big time if the 30-year-old point guard is healthy and has his confidence back. Even one of Sacramento's biggest villains, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, praised the move to bring in Simmons.

"I'm happy to see Ben Simmons back in the NBA," Green said. "Ben Simmons is a talent that doesn't grow on trees. ... He got off to a very promising start, and then a lot of people tried to blame his game and not his injuries. ... If he can just have a healthy season, we know the talent level. We know the IQ. We know the feel for the game that he has."

Draymond reacts to Ben Simmons returning to the NBA and signing with the Kings



"He got off to a very promising start and then a lot of people tried to blame his game and not his injuries... when I look at this signing, I think this is great for Darius Acuff, let's face it, Ben… pic.twitter.com/SXqbjlB2eh — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) September 14, 2026

We last saw Simmons in the NBA for an 18-game stint at the end of the 2024-25 season with the L.A. Clippers, but it was clear he was not the same star-caliber player he once was. Taking a season off to get healthy and get his mind right was likely the best decision he could've made, and now the Kings will be the team to benefit.

How he helps Darius Acuff Jr.

Green also talks about how Simmons's presence in Sacramento will help out star rookie Darius Acuff Jr., giving the 19-year-old a reliable backup to lean on.

"When I look at this signing, I think this is great for Darius Acuff," Green continued. "Let's face it, Ben Simmons is Ben Simmons. This will take some pressure off Darius Acuff. If Ben Simmons isn't playing well, people are going to want to point to Ben Simmons and say, 'Hey, he's not playing well.' And if he is playing well, people are going to point to Ben Simmons and say, 'Look, he's back.' I think this is ultimately going to take a lot of pressure off Darius Acuff going into a Sacramento Kings situation that's not as great as one would like."

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green suggests that any pressure to succeed that might have been weighing heavily on Acuff Jr.'s shoulders will now shift to Simmons. Where the former first-overall pick goes, the attention is on him. This could be Simmons's last chance to prove himself, and the NBA world is aware of that. If the Kings aren't playing well, Simmons is going to take a lot of the burden.

"For a GM that knows as much as Scott Perry does, I think that's one of the deciding factors, if not the deciding factor behind this move," Green finished.

There is already a lot of pressure on Acuff Jr. to lead this franchise, and not only will Simmons help on the court, but as Green said, he takes a lot of that weight off Acuff Jr.'s shoulders by carrying the public's ridicule.

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