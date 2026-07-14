Mogbo Talks Defense, Versatility That He Can Bring To Kings

The Sacramento Kings have had a relatively quiet free agency so far, with Precious Achiuwa's return marking the biggest deal they've handed out to date. But while they haven't brought in any stars or other veterans, Scott Perry has bulked up the tail end of the roster substantially with a few quiet moves.

One of those included grabbing Jonathan Mogbo to a two-way deal, which already seems like a steal given the forward's two years with the Toronto Raptors and size and athleticism that all teams are coveting these days in the NBA.

Mogobo brings much-needed size and athleticism that the Kings have desperately needed for years, and it also helps that he's still just 24 years old. Through four Summer League games, Mogbo is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.3 blocks on 60.9% shooting from the field. And he hasn't taken many threes, but he made one of his two attempts, showing he can step out and knock it down.

Mogbo sat down and spoke with Sactown Sports 1140's Jason Ross and was asked about his versatility and athleticism and what position he would choose to play if possible, and the forward gave an answer that shows exactly why Scott Perry and the front office went after Mogbo in free agency.

"I feel like I'm very versatile, so wherever a team needs me to flip a position, I feel like for me, it's whatever is going to help my team win. I'm very unselfish. So if I gotta play the five, the four, gotta be the one and pass all game, I'll do that," Mogbo stated. "I'm going to take ownership of that."

“Being able to guard multiple positions, I feel like I take pride in that. Any time I get a chance to step on the court, it’s defense first.”



New Sacramento Kings forward Jonathan Mogbo sat down with @JasonRoss1140 to discuss his defense-first approach 🔒https://t.co/XF5DMUqOIa pic.twitter.com/RSKYwKGZFo — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) July 14, 2026

That's the exact answer that should have Doug Christie beaming on the sidelines. And it's not just talk from Mogbo, as we've already seen what he brings to the court in Summer League. His energy and motor is always on high, and he flies around the court making plays on defense. Mogbo was also asked about that defense and if he's always had this type of defensive ability.

"I feel like I've always had it. To be honest, when I first started playing basketball, I was really just a defensive player, anything but offesnse. On my travel team, I would get subbed in to guard the best player, sit in the corner and shoot threes. It was really just a defensive mindset since I've been playing basketball. Offense came later throughout the years, but defense has always been my main priority."

Reinforcements

Feb 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) defend during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season, Keegan Murray was the only true wing defender that the Kings had. You could make an argument that Achiuwa joining during the season fits that role, but he's more of a 4/5 player than a hyper-switchable wing like Murray and Mogbo.

Throw De'Andre Hunter in the mix, and Sacramento is quietly putting together one of their best wing rotations in years. Mogbo may be on a two-way contract for now, but he has all of the opportunity in the world to go out and make an immediate impact for the Kings and get elevated to a standard contract before the year is done.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.