Doug Christie Confidently Says How Ben Simmons Fits Into the Kings' System

The Sacramento Kings finally got their first glimpse of Ben Simmons on Saturday, as the former first-overall pick made his preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors. While Simmons was on the floor for just nine minutes and sat the entire second half, the Kings are already confident in what the three-time All-Star will bring to the team this season.

Simmons finished his night with seven points and one assist on 2-4 shooting, not fully showcasing what he is capable of, but he certainly had a productive debut. After the game, head coach Doug Christie explained how Simmons fits into the Kings' system and why he is confident in his ability.

"We want to defend, rebound, and run the floor and share the basketball. He does all those things. Just him individually," Christie said. "Defensively, he's as solid as they get. He rebounds, he pushes the ball, he's unselfish, he shares the ball. When you get a player like that, you have to get used to playing with a player like that. ... There will be adjustment because he's a special, special player."

An all-around impact

As Christie says, Simmons's all-around game will greatly benefit the Kings. After losing 60 games last season, it became clear that the Kings needed help in just about every area. So what do they do? They sign a player who can do just about everything, except shoot. Sure, his lack of perimeter shooting could become an issue, but we have to remember that he made three consecutive All-Star teams while making a total of just five three-pointers.

Simmons was already showing some more confidence offensively by knocking down a mid-range jumper and a hook-esque shot over Draymond Green, which are typically shots he does not take. The Kings could be getting a version of Simmons that we have not seen in years, and they could greatly benefit from being the team to give the former star a chance.

BEN SIMMONS HOOPIN’ FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE APRIL 2025 🙏



The former No. 1 pick and NBA All-Star makes his preseason debut with the Kings after missing the entire 2025–26 season with back issues 👏 pic.twitter.com/pgZfgWhkh2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2026

Christie has made it clear that he wants his Kings team to be physical and fast, and Simmons provides that as well. Sure, he can pass, rebound, and defend as Christie talks about, but he is also a 6'10" point guard who is extremely quick. Simmons could be the perfect player for Christie's ideal system.

While we have only gotten a small glimpse of what Simmons can do after taking the 2025-26 season off, we can hope that he gets some extra opportunities in their final two preseason games. However, Christie said that will be up to Simmons.

"We're gonna talk about it and communicate with him," Christie said about potentially ramping up Simmons's minutes. "We're gonna do what's best for Ben Simmons."

If Simmons shows enough in the next two preseason games, we have to acknowledge that there is a chance he is part of the opening night starting lineup. With De'Andre Hunter struggling and Simmons showcasing his all-around versatility, there is a chance Christie and his staff turn to the former three-time All-Star much sooner than expected.

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