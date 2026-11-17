The Sacramento Kings have had more roster shake-ups than expected this early in the season. Starting with the unfortunate season-ending injury to Ben Simmons, the Kings have since made a couple of roster tweaks.

In the past nine days, they traded Nique Clifford to the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed free agent center Mason Plumlee, but that still leaves them with one open roster spot to use if they please. After their 1-12 start, there are two obvious candidates for this final standard contract: Leaky Black and Gabe Vincent. Let's dive into each option and why the Kings might go that route.

Leaky Black

Nov 13, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Leaky Black (19) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest option for the Kings is to convert Leaky Black to a standard contract. The Kings signed Black to a two-way deal just days before the start of the regular season, and the 27-year-old forward has turned into a pleasant surprise for Sacramento.

While Black's numbers won't jump off the page, averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 19.4 minutes per game, he has emerged as one of the Kings' best defenders, a reliable rebounder, and a high-motor standout.

Leaky Black has been one of the few bright spots this season pic.twitter.com/O7Y3V0wKq5 — Austin (@kings_muse) November 16, 2026

Not to mention, head coach Doug Christie obviously trusts him. So far this season, Black is averaging more minutes per game than Dylan Cardwell, Emanuel Sharp, Malik Monk, Alex Karaban, and Daeqwon Plowden. Christie and his coaching staff clearly love what Black is bringing to the lineup, but as it stands, he will only be able to play 50 games because he's on a two-way contract.

It would not shock anyone if the Kings simply converted Black to a standard deal, but at the same time, doing that does not help their biggest roster weakness. That is where they might have to look at an external option.

Gabe Vincent

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Black is an easy option for the Kings, Gabe Vincent might make more sense. The Kings desperately need a backup ball-handler to relieve star rookie Darius Acuff Jr., and Vincent could be a reliable veteran to have off the bench.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that the Kings have had interest in Vincent for a long time, with a standing offer to the 30-year-old point guard, as he remains a viable candidate for their final roster spot.

The Kings have a standing offer to Gabe Vincent, league sources say, hoping to convince the veteran guard from nearby Stockton to sign.



In September, remember, Vincent passed on a non-guaranteed offer from the Knicks to come to training camp and compete for a roster spot. https://t.co/j0u8xsHqXa — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 12, 2026

We last saw Vincent suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season, where he averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game. Vincent can handle the ball, set up his teammates, and play aggressive defense, and he has actual playoff experience.

Sure, Vincent would not be the pretty signing, but he could be the veteran point guard the Kings need in the current state of their roster.

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