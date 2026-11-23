The Sacramento Kings' roster already looks much different than it did when the season started. Just in the first month of the season, the Kings traded away Nique Clifford and signed Mason Plumlee and Gabe Vincent. Sure, none of these moves move the needle, but shaking up the end of the bench was not what many fans expected.

With three roster changes and their 18-man lineup now full, let's dive into the Kings' new-look depth chart and how these new additions change things:

Kings depth chart

PG SG SF PF C Darius Acuff Jr. Zach LaVine De'Andre Hunter Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Malik Monk Emanuel Sharp Leaky Black (TW) Precious Achiuwa Dylan Cardwell Gabe Vincent Daeqwon Plowden Alex Karaban Jonathan Mogbo (TW) Mason Plumlee Sean Pedulla (TW) Ben Simmons* Maxime Raynaud*

TW = two-way contract

* = Currently injured

The Kings have an interesting roster, with no glaring positional weaknesses, but an overall lack of talent. The Kings' starting lineup will likely stay the same for the rest of the season, barring any other roster changes, especially given how well De'Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray have performed lately. The bench unit, though, might get shaken up a bit as the season progresses.

How Vincent and Plumlee fit in

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) looks on during the first half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is challenging to see how exactly the two latest roster additions fit into this new-look lineup, but we should at least see Vincent get some opportunities to prove himself. The Kings had a desperate need for a real backup point guard, especially with how poorly Malik Monk has been playing, and Vincent should be a reliable ball-handler to relieve star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and prevent him from playing 36.9 minutes per game, the third-most in the NBA.

Plumlee, on the other hand, is in Sacramento for depth purposes. The Kings have already dealt with some injuries to their frontcourt, with Dylan Cardwell missing seven games, Precious Achiuwa missing three, and Maxime Raynaud yet to play. Since signing with the Kings nearly two weeks ago, Plumlee has played nine total minutes and has logged three DNP-CDs.

The Kings are now 2-14 this season, and while signing Vincent and Plumlee will not completely help turn the tide, it helps to have some veteran depth pieces, especially on such a young roster.

Sacramento's next moves

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard De'Andre Hunter (15) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it feels premature to talk about potential trade deadline moves, since the Kings' season is practically already over, we can start talking about what might be next for this team.

Through 16 games, we can already get an idea of who will be on the Kings' trade block this season. The obvious trade candidates are Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, and Malik Monk, but who is most likely to be moved?

Of the four mentioned trade candidates, Hunter is the most likely. He is on an expiring contract worth $24.9 million and has been playing well enough to improve his trade value. For a playoff contender looking for extra wing depth, preferably as a backup, Hunter could be an enticing asset.

It feels unlikely to see both Sabonis and LaVine traded, but it certainly would not be out of the picture. If the Kings can get positive assets in return for either All-Star, then it would be a no-brainer to move them. However, the Kings will probably hold tight if they have to attach assets to trade them. The same goes for Monk, although in his case, he is not even helping the Kings compete, unlike Sabonis and LaVine.

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