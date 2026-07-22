Kings Might've Received Their Final Update on Jalen Duren Pursuit

The Sacramento Kings' fanbase was sent into a frenzy when it came out that they had registered interest in acquiring Jalen Duren. The Detroit Pistons' restricted free agent is still sitting on the market, and reports continue to suggest that the two sides are struggling to reach an agreement.

However, just because Duren and the Pistons have yet to find common ground does not mean it is good news for the Kings. There have been no positive updates about the Kings' pursuit of Duren, and it might actually be time to let the dream go. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently gave an update on Sacramento's hunt for Duren, but it was certainly not what Kings fans wanted to hear.

"Jalen Duren has been out of the cards for Sacramento from the very beginning. They had interest there, of course, but there’s never gonna be a sign-and-trade that Detroit would have been willing to function, and we're still getting that intel. .... Still receiving word that out of Detroit that the Pistons have zero interest in playing ball on any sign-and-trade scenarios," Fischer said on a Bleacher Report live stream.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it would've been incredible if the Kings found a way to land Duren, but it is not unexpected to hear that it is now out of the picture.

Why Duren would've been a great fit

Ideally, the Kings and Pistons could've agreed to a sign-and-trade to swap Duren and Domantas Sabonis. Obviously, the Kings would've won that swap, helping us understand why Detroit had no interest in that, but Sacramento certainly wishes they had a way of getting that done.

The 22-year-old center might be due for a massive payday as a free agent, but he would be a seamless fit into Sacramento's lineup. Not only does he fit the Kings' timeline, as he is even younger than one of their first-round rookies (Alex Karaban), but his two-way impact is exactly what Sacramento needs.

Sacramento's two young centers right now are Maxime Raynaud, who is much more offensive-minded, and Dylan Cardwell, who is a high-level defensive presence. Sure, Duren might not have the offensive versatility of Raynaud, but his two-way impact would be the best of both worlds for Sacramento's center position.

Forget Duren, the Kings have their guys

Maxime Raynaud rookie season highlights

12.5 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 1.4 APG | 57.1 FG% | 32.4 3PT%



pic.twitter.com/A5tMdXGXfU — Rookie Performances (@NBARookiePlays) July 2, 2026

It is no secret how much the Kings' outlook would improve if they were able to acquire Duren this offseason, creating an incredible young core built around the All-Star center and Darius Acuff Jr., but they are likely content with their current center situation.

Ideally, the Kings could still find a way to get trade value out of Sabonis, but their combo of Raynaud and Cardwell certainly excites the franchise. As aforementioned, both Raynaud and Cardwell are able to make a big impact on one side of the ball, and the young duo should continue to improve and take over Sacramento's frontcourt.

Of course, I'm not saying that the Kings are better off with Raynaud and Cardwell than Duren, especially considering Duren is younger than both of Sacramento's second-year big men, despite being a four-year NBA veteran. However, they are much cheaper options, and it's not like the Kings would've been able to talk the Pistons into a sign-and-trade for Duren anyway.

The idea of adding Duren was great at first, but obviously, it is not just not realistic for the Kings.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.