Kings NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Pick and Every Round

The Sacramento Kings are now just hours away from choosing their next franchise cornerstone with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out what the franchise is planning.

Besides having possession of the seventh overall pick, the Kings own two second-round picks at 34 and 45, giving themselves three chances to bolster their young core and jumpstart their rebuild.

Here is a quick look at the Kings' top targets for each of their draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 7

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

1. Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard, Arkansas

Of course, everyone knows who the Kings have their eyes set on with the seventh pick. Acuff Jr., the Arkansas Razorbacks product, is a sure-fire bet to be a high-level offensive talent at the NBA level with elite scoring and playmaking, with his only real weakness coming on the defensive end. Still, those defensive concerns are enough to make some fans upset if he is the Kings' selection.

If Acuff Jr. is on the board at No. 7, which he is expected to be, it would be shocking if the Kings do not pick him.

2. Kingston Flemings | Guard, Houston

While Acuff Jr. seems to be the likely pick, Kingston Flemings is a very intriguing backup option. The Houston Cougars guard is a hard-nosed defender with a very impressive offensive game, and his two-way impact and high character have certainly caused him to gain some fans in the Kings organization.

The Kings are likely to bet on Acuff Jr. over Flemings because of his star potential, but it is easy to make a case that the Houston product is a better fit for Sacramento.

3. Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard, Louisville

There is undoubtedly a scenario where Keaton Wagler gets picked fifth overall by the L.A. Clippers and Acuff Jr. gets picked sixth by the Brooklyn Nets, which could lead to Mikel Brown Jr. falling into Sacramento's laps. If the Kings have to make a decision between Brown Jr. and Flemings, they could really go either way.

Some experts view Brown Jr. as the second-best guard in this draft class behind Darryn Peterson, and with his elite offensive tools and blend of length and athleticism, it is easy to see why. Still, the Kings seem unlikely to land any prospect besides Acuff Jr. or Flemings at this point.

Round 2, Pick 34

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Zuby Ejiofor | Forward, St. John's

The Kings already need help on the defensive end, and if they draft Acuff with the seventh pick, that need will only grow. Luckily, they might be able to land a defensive stud with the 34th pick. Zuby Ejiofor is one of the most impressive defenders in this class, and if he were any taller, he could have a case to be a lottery pick.

Ejiofor is a bit undersized at just 6-foot-7.5, but he is an elite and versatile defender who would fit right into Sacramento's lineup on day one.

2. Alex Karaban | Forward, UConn

Alex Karaban is a winner, and that might be enough for the Kings in this spot. As a two-time champion at UConn, Karaban made a huge impact on both sides of the ball. Despite being a subpar athlete, Karaban plays legitimate defense and has a smooth jumpshot to make a difference offensively as well.

Kings general manager Scott Perry has made it clear that they are prioritizing high-character players this offseason, and Karaban fits the bill for what they are likely looking for.

3. Baba Miller | Forward, Cincinnati

Baba Miller might not be the best all-around prospect, and could use some time to improve despite being 22 years old, but his physical tools have made him an intriguing second-round prospect. Miller is a 6-foot-10 forward with a 9-foot-3 standing reach and guard-like skills.

READ: Kings NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Final Picks for Every Round

With his rebounding and passing alone, Miller is a prospect worth taking a chance on, and he has the tools to be an impactful defender as well.

Round 2, Pick 45

Mar 4, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) warms up prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

1. Trevon Brazile | Forward, Arkansas

The Kings could have the opportunity to immediately pair Acuff Jr. with his Razorbacks teammate. Trevon Brazile is a very intriguing prospect in his own right, as a 6-foot-9.5 forward with a 7-foot-4 wingspan who can jump out of the gym.

The Kings need length, athleticism, and defense at the forward spot, and Brazile would give them all three of those. If he is available at No. 45, it would be surprising if the Kings do not snag him.

2. Emanuel Sharp | Guard, Houston

The college teammate of another one of their top first-round targets, Kingston Flemings, could fall into their laps at the 45th pick. Emanuel Sharp does everything you would want out of an experienced second-round guard prospect.

Sharp is a very impressive defender who gives it his all every play, and as a proven three-point shooter, he could have the tools to make a two-way impact at the NBA level.

3. Izaiyah Nelson | Forward, USF

Similar to Brazile, Izaiyah Nelson is a lengthy forward with elite athleticism who should be able to defend at a high level. Nelson has proven to be a versatile defender who can rebound better than most prospects in this class, two traits the Kings could certainly look to add on Wednesday night.

Nelson certainly has some questions about his offensive game, but he seems promising enough as a defender and all-around role player for the Kings to take a look at him with the 45th pick.

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