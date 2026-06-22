Kings NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Final Picks for Every Round

It is officially the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft, and rumors have continued to swirl around the league as experts try to predict what will happen on June 23. As for the Sacramento Kings, they seem to be the only team in the league in which everyone knows exactly who they are targeting.

The Kings hold three total picks in this year's draft, with one first-rounder (No. 7) and two second-rounders (Nos. 34 and 45). Here is the full look at who we think the Kings will draft with those three selections.

For a look at the Kings On SI NBA Mock Draft 1.0

First, though, I'll run down the top-six picks to get a full look at who I think will be available for the Kings when they are on the clock.

Wizards - AJ Dybantsa Jazz - Darryn Peterson Grizzlies - Cameron Boozer Bulls - Caleb Wilson Clippers - Keaton Wagler Nets - Mikel Brown Jr.

Now, for the Kings' selections:

Round 1, Pick 7: Darius Acuff Jr.

6'2" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the top six shakes out as I expect, the Kings will have two choices at No. 7: Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings. However, based on several reports leading up to the draft, Acuff is their guy.

The Arkansas Razorbacks' John Calipari product had a phenomenal freshman season, averaging 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. Acuff is a bona fide offensive star, and his elite skill set should translate to the NBA level.

Of course, there are extreme defensive concerns with Acuff, which is where the conversation with Flemings comes in. Flemings, the Houston Cougars product, is a high-level defender and an overall two-way playmaker. For a team that needs help on both sides of the ball, Flemings would not be a bad pick, but Acuff has more potential to be a franchise cornerstone.

As long as the Kings can surround Acuff with impactful defenders to cover up his weakness, he should be able to take the franchise to the next level offensively. Unless something crazy happens, this will be who the Kings are selecting on draft night.

Round 2, Pick 34: Baba Miller

6'10" | Forward | 22 | Cincinnati

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is difficult to project these second-round selections, but with how eager the Kings were to see Baba Miller in person, it would not be shocking if they took the Spanish forward. Miller had a scheduled pre-draft workout in Sacramento, but missed it due to sickness. The Kings made sure to finally get him in the gym, and it is hard to imagine this freak of nature struggling to impress the Sacramento scouts.

Miller is 6-foot-10.5 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, yet he has guard-like skills and mobility. Miller tested very well at the combine, being one of the quickest big men in the draft, making him an intriguing prospect based on that alone.

With his size and athleticism, Miller is a terrific rebounder with promising defensive tools. On the offensive end, he can handle the ball and is a high-level passer for his size. If everything comes together for him, he has legitimate potential at the NBA level, but he will need some work.

Even with some question marks, there is too much to enjoy about Miller's game to not take a flyer on him in the second round, especially for a team that could use more length and athleticism at the forward spot.

Round 2, Pick 45: Emanuel Sharp

6'3" | Guard | 22 | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Kings also brought in Emanuel Sharp for a pre-draft workout, and it is easy to predict that Sacramento likely fell in love with him. Sharp is a high-character guy who plays very hard on both sides of the ball, and certainly fits the mold for what the Kings are looking for.

Sure, Sharp is not the biggest or most athletic guard, but after playing four years in Kelvin Sampson's system with the Cougars, there is no question about how hard he works, especially as a defender.

Sharp can also make an impact on offense with his jump shot, both off-the-dribble and as a catch-and-shoot threat. While the 3-and-D label is commonly overused, Sharp fits the mold for an off-ball guard who can shoot from deep and defend the opposing team's best player. It would be very hard for the Kings to pass on Sharp if he is available at 45.

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