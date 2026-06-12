Kings' Reported Pre-Draft Workout With Keaton Wagler Is Great News

It has been incredibly quiet for the Sacramento Kings when it comes to pre-draft workouts with lottery-projected players. So far, the biggest names to come through the state capital are Alex Karaban and Zuby Ejiofor, both expected to be second-round picks.

The Kings have met with players like Brayden Burries and Nate Ament at the combine, and Scott Perry reportedly flew to San Antonio to meet Kingston Flemings’ family, but there has yet to be confirmation on a workout for one of the draft's top players. That all changed with a report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor this week.

“The Kings are working out Keaton Wagler next week, according to league sources. Though Acuff remains the favorite for this choice, the franchise of course is doing its due diligence and Wagler could be available after he was previously expected to be the fifth choice," O'Connor wrote.

A Meteoric Rise

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Wagler was famously ranked outside ESPN’s top-100 prospects and all the way down to 261 in 247sports’ composite rankings after his senior season at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas. Playing on a non-shoe brand AAU team, as well as attending a public high school, likely led to him being overlooked.

However, Brad and Tyler Underwood saw the potential in Wagler and extended an offer to the University of Illinois. Wagler wasn’t expected to be a one-and-done, and he also wasn’t expected to handle the ball as much as he did, but that all changed quickly.

Wagler was steady all season and showed off his quick release and ability to shoot off the bounce often, converting on over 38% of his off-the-dribble threes and nearly 40% overall. While the signs were there that Wagler was much better than advertised, a win at Purdue changed the entire trajectory of his career. Wagler put up 46 points in a hostile environment, canning 9-11 threes and making good decision after good decision with the ball in his hands.

The Reservations

Wagler famously had zero dunks (with one missed dunk) all season at Illinois, which highlighted his lack of traditional athleticism and sparked some worries among evaluators. That also showed up when he tried to beat players off the dribble, especially without a screen. In a league where rim pressure from guards is becoming more and more vital, it is a bit worrying that Wagler doesn’t have the burst or vertical pop to get to the rim as easily as other prospects.

Doesn’t get it to fall…but going to the line.



I’ll take feel and vision over athleticism all day.



Heck of a read by Keaton Wagler pic.twitter.com/05PADtRN49 — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) February 15, 2026

The other fear for the Kings specifically is that Wagler isn’t what you would call a “true point guard.” He played on and off-ball this season and really had the ball in his hands a lot when Kylan Boswell went out with a broken hand. Still, he isn’t the same type of guard that players like Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Labaron Philon Jr., and others are when it comes to controlling the game.

Wagler is also very skinny still, and although he’s bulked up quite a bit since he got to college, 188 pounds is slim for a player measuring 6-foot-5 without shoes. His wingspan also left a lot to be desired, coming in around the same number as his height in shoes. This, coupled with the lack of athleticism, means that Wagler will really need to rely on his IQ and footwork on both defense and offense to be successful in the NBA.

Why Kings Should Be Thrilled If He Falls to 7th

There are real concerns with Wagler, and I won’t try to convince you that you shouldn’t be worried, but I believe those worries are outweighed by what Wagler does incredibly well. Being able to shoot off the catch and bounce at the level Wagler has throughout his basketball career is an incredible weapon in the NBA and part of what makes players like Stephen Curry so dangerous.

READ: The Kings' Best Option In The Draft Isn't Being Talked About Enough

Of course, Keaton isn’t Steph by any means, but his comfort level relocating after passes, finding open spots, and staying balanced and poised while shooting would go a long way for a Kings team that often couldn’t hit a shot even if the basket was six inches wider.

Wagler also has a way of moving that reminds you of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in terms of his stop-and-start ability and balance while playing through contact. Again, Shai is one of one, but we’re seeing more and more of these types of guards that can use footwork and deceleration to get to the rim and the line.

BartTorvik queries aren’t exactly proof of concept, but I believe this particular one highlights how unique a player Wagler really is. No other player since 2019 has shot over 37% from three on over 200 attempts, had a free-throw rate at or better than .45, an assist percentage of 20 or better, and a turnover rate of 15% or lower while being 6-foot-5 or taller.

Keaton Wagler's stats with Illinois Fighting Illini | BartTorvik

Wagler isn’t the most manipulative passer, but he makes the right read the majority of the time and doesn’t turn the ball over much. He also isn’t the greatest defender, but he’s willing to compete on that end, which can go a long way if he’s able to add more size.

For the Kings, I see an opportunity to grab a player who might just be scratching the surface of what he could be after an unconventional path, and given where he is already, that feels too good to pass up.

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