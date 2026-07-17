Kings Rule Out 4 Starters for Summer League Finale vs. Hornets

The Sacramento Kings finish up their Summer League slate with an afternoon contest against the Charlotte Hornets, and it looks like they are going to turn to the young guys in the finale. Of course, the players who are sitting are also young, but you get the point.

It was already announced that Darius Acuff Jr. is done for Summer League, but he'll be joined by the three sophomore players Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell on the sidelines.

The Sacramento Kings have ruled out the following players for today’s NBA Summer League finale:



Darius Acuff Jr. (rest)

Dylan Cardwell (left thumb soreness )

Nique Clifford (rest)

Maxime Raynaud (rest) — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 17, 2026

Acuff, Clifford, and Raynaud are all listed as out due to rest, while Cardwell gets the designation of left thumb soreness. It likely won't mean anything with the regular season still months away, but it does bring up the question of whether or not Cardwell would have played if he didn't have the thumb soreness.

Cardwell has had some great moments during Summer League, but his offensive game still looks unpolished, and out of the four players above, he still has the most to prove heading into his second season. But for now, we'll have to wait to see what is next come the preseason for the fan-favorite center.

For Clifford and Raynaud, the hope was that they would come into Summer League and dominate, which even Raynaud himself said was the plan. But that wasn't exactly the case.

Clifford played well overall, but he didn't necessarily stand out in any of the games. He did, however, show his all-around skill set once again, like last season. Clifford may never be a 20+ point per game scorer, but he continues to project as a player who helps his team win by doing all the little things. But without the huge scoring outburst or production that many were likely hoping for, Clifford will have a lot to prove heading into the regular season.

And the same can be said for Raynaud. He had a great first game, but an absolutely terrible second performance where he had more turnovers than points. It could be that he and Acuff just need more time to develop their chemistry in the pick-and-roll, which they will certainly have as two main building blocks for the upcoming season.

Who to Watch

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without the four starters playing this afternoon, eyes will turn to the Kings' other two rookies, Emanuel Sharp and Alex Karaban. Sharp has excelled all Summer League and has already shown that he deserves a look at real rotational minutes. And Karaban had his breakout game against the Boston Celtics, finishing with 21 points and 8 rebounds on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Mogbo and Adam Flagler are the two-way players to watch, as well. Mogbo has impressed and could fight for rotational minutes behind Keegan Murray and Precious Achiuwa, but Flagler has been relatively quiet throughout Summer League. Flagler doesn't have a game that really stands out, but he does things quietly and effectively, which could help him sneak into the rotation as the Kings are still short on point guards with the roster as is.

Viktor Lakhin and Marquel Sutton are two other players to keep an eye on. Sutton is an intriguing forward who looked great during the California Classic, but hasn't done as much since the Las Vegas games began. And Lakhin has quietly shown signs of being able to defend the rim and be an effective big-body center. Both have long hills to climb to make it to the NBA still, but they'll have a good chance to put more film on tape for both the Kings and the rest of the league one last time, today.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.