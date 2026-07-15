Three Winners, Three Losers From Kings' NBA Summer League Action

The Sacramento Kings have had an up-and-down Summer League, to say the least. They enjoyed an undefeated California Classic and won their first game in Las Vegas, but the last two contests have left a lot to be desired, as the Kings fell big to both the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets .

There have been some good moments and bad moments, and while the Kings still have a lot of questions left to answer for the offseason, we're starting to see some trends that should work their way into the regular season. Here are three winners and losers from Sacramento's Summer League so far.

Winner - Emanuel Sharp

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates a three-pointer during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Easily the best storyline of the Kings' games so far is the standout play of second-round pick Emanuel Sharp. Taken with the 45th pick of the draft, Sharp didn't have huge expectations coming into the exhibition season, but his defense and shooting made him an intriguing prospect for the Kings.

And that's exactly what he's shown to do, if not more. Sharp has been Sacramento's best player, averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2.6 steals on 37.5% shooting from the field and 34.8% from three. His efficiency could be higher, but it's important to note that 46 of his 56 field goal attempts have been threes.

That high three-point shooting, along with his stellar defense, is exactly what the Kings need infused into their rotation. Sharp has already shown he deserves a chance at a rotational spot with his strong play so far.

Loser - Darius Acuff Jr's Defense

Darius Acuff Jr. has had an interesting Summer League where he hasn't necessarily been bad, but he hasn't looked perfect or as polished as many had hoped. That's fair for a 19-year-old figuring out the jump from college to the NBA, but Acuff has had a few moments that have thrust the narrative of his defense back into the spotlight.

Acuff was never going to become a plus defender overnight, but the concerns that kept him from rising in the draft are evident on the court. Thankfully, it appears to be lapses that can be fixed by getting more locked in on that side of the court. He has all the physical tools to get the job done, and is saying he wants to become a better defender, but early Summer League indications are he has a long way to go to get there.

Winner - Marquel Sutton

Marquel Sutton hasn't had any big moments in Las Vegas, but he used his time in the California Classic to show that he deserves more of a look this upcoming season. The 6-foot-9 forward brings a lot of what the Kings need: length, athleticism, and versatility.

You can never have enough wing depth in today's NBA, and the Kings, especially, have lacked in that department for years. Sutton may have taken a back seat in Vegas, but he should get more of a chance to show what he can do as rostered players begin to dwindle as the games go on.

Loser - Alex Karaban

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alex Karaban was put in an extremely difficult position when he made his Summer League debut. He injured his ankle during practice leading up to the California Classic, and that's seemingly put him behind the eight-ball this exhibition season.

He's averaged just 1.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 20% shooting from the field and 11.1% from three. It's hard to not overreact, but that's not quite what you want from a first-round pick whom the Kings used a draft asset (a future second-round pick) to snag.

To be fair, Karaban has shown some flashes of his high IQ and skill that show why Scott Perry and the front office made the move to get him, but he'll have to work to change his narrative going into the season after these handful of games.

Winner - Dylan Cardwell

Dylan Cardwell is already a fan-favorite in Sacramento, and that status shouldn't go away anytime soon with what he's shown in Summer League. He's back with the same amount of energy, hustle, and defense that helped him land a standard NBA contract last season.

Dylan Cardwell rejects it at the rim 🚫



A big-time swat in @NBASummerLeague action! pic.twitter.com/VIzdzNQCKM — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2026

His game still needs refinement, and the Kings will have to figure out how to work him into a crowded frontcourt, but Cardwell has the potential to be an elite rim protector and anchor their defense for years.

Loser - Sophomore Jumps?

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardwell has impressed, but to be honest, he could still have shown more this Summer League in terms of his offensive game to take that next leap in his development. The same can really be said for his fellow sophomores Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud.

Clifford hasn't been bad, but he hasn't taken over or looked like he doesn't belong in Summer League anymore, as in too good to be here. I recently wrote about his all-around style that fits the Kings and Acuff so well, and we may just be learning that Clifford is a role player who's going to do all the little things well and average around 12, 5, and 3 instead of approaching the 20-point mark.

For Raynaud, he had nice moments in his first game back, but the second game against the Nets was a different story. He had more turnovers (7) than points (3) and was a team-low -27 in his 15:02 minutes. It's going to take some time to develop chemistry with Acuff, but Raynaud will likely be the first person to tell you he has to be better, as he stated how he wanted to dominate Summer League between his two games.

As always, take these with a grain of salt. It's a small sample size with new rosters and rotations. But in the dog days of Summer, it's all we have. So, in true Summer League fashion, feel free to ignore the bad and love the good.

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