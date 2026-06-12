Kings Should Keep Close Eye on This Free Agent Wing

The Sacramento Kings have little to no money to use in free agency this offseason, as they currently project to be a second-apron team with expensive contracts for their veterans still on the books. That's not an ideal place to be for a team coming off a 22-win season, and it means that Scott Perry and the rest of the front office will have to get creative as they try to reshape the Kings roster and get the team out of the bottom of the standings.

When it comes to free agency, that means going after under-the-radar players who won't break the bank and hopefully outplay their contract, a la Precious Achiuwa from last season. And while the Kings still need a point guard, they should focus as much as they can on building out a wing rotation for the first time in years, bringing in as many true wings that are switchable at either forward position.

Ziaire Williams may not be the most exciting name on the free agent market, but he fits a lot of what the Kings need in terms of playstyle, and more importantly, could sign at a price point that let's the Kings bring him in as a free agent this offseason, that is, if he actually becomes a free agent.

Current Contract

Williams is currently under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, who have a $6.3 million team option for next season. That's not a huge amount in NBA terms, but it's a substantial chunk of the salary cap in the new apron landscape. The Nets are one of the few teams in the league that actually have cap space this season, so they could just keep Williams for another year, but there are already rumors floating around that Brooklyn is going to take a run at Austin Reaves with a huge contract offer.

The Nets are expected to offer Austin Reaves a four-year, $178.5 million contract, per @DanWoikeSports.



The Pistons and Hawks are among the teams that can create cap space and make competitive offers for Reaves. pic.twitter.com/1nO3lc7XKZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 12, 2026

If they need any additional space, cutting ties with Williams is an easy way to gain an extra few million dollars for the offseason.

Williams appeared in 56 games last season for the Nets, averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three. Of those 56 games, 13 came as a starter, which was a huge drop off from the previous season, where he started 45 of his 63 games for Brooklyn.

Fit With the Kings

Jan 27, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) and guard Keon Johnson (45) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's extremely hard to look at the list of free agents this offseason and find potential fits for the Kings. They aren't in a position to bring in veterans to help fill out the roster and compete, but they don't have the money to go after the big name younger players.

That's what makes Williams' fit so intriguing. He's still just 24 years old, stands at 6-foot-9, and has a defensive background that the Kings desperately need. The Nets' defensive rating with Williams on the court last season was 113.2, compared to 119.3 when he sat. That's good for a a -6.1 difference (negative is better).

He also racked up 3.2 deflections per game, tied for 15th-most in the league among the 337 players with at least 40 games played.

On the offensive end, Williams has shot 34.1% and 34.3% from three the last two years, which isn't going to light the world on fire, but is enough to make teams respect him. And he's still young enough for potential to be attached to him, and hope that he can improve as a shooter.



Pairing Williams with Keegan Murray and DeAndre Hunter would give the Kings three true wings for what feels like the first time in forever. If he doesn't hit the free agency market and the Nets do pick up their team option, the Kings could also make a move and trade for him, but either way, he checks almost all the boxes of what Sacramento needs this offseason.

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