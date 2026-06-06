Under the Radar Free Agent Wing for Kings to Target

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings have a lot of work to do this offseason, but unfortunately for the second-year general manager, that's going to be easier said than done. The Kings have a loaded cap sheet filled with veterans who have been on the trade market since last offseason, which will once again make it nearly impossible to bring in any high-impact free agents.

But that doesn't mean the Kings aren't going to sign anyone in free agency. They may not be in the market for the top free agents due to money constraints, but at the same time, they aren't ready to go all in as they continue their rebuild under Perry.

What the Kings need are young, cheaper players to take a chance on and hope that they turn out to be a diamond in the rough. And it would be even better for the Kings if that player were a wing .

MarJon Beauchamp

Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marjon Beauchamp (16) reacts to his three pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Enter MarJon Beauchamp, an unrestricted free agent who spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn't light up the box score, averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 14 games, but he is a 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan. And at 25 years old, he still has enough potential to turn into a rotational player for a team to take a chance on him this offseason.

While Beauchamp didn't get much time with the 76ers this season, he did play heavy minutes in the G-League, where he averaged 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals on 48.1% from the field and 35.4% from three.

He'll never have that type of role in the NBA (though wilder things have happened in the NBA), but those are numbers that show Beauchamp can do a little bit of everything if given the opportunity.

Scott Perry's Type

So far in Perry's time with the Kings, Beauchamp appears to be his 'type' of player. A lengthy, versatile wing with a plus wing span. That's the type of player that you can never have too much of, and something the Kings have ignored for years while they trotted out guard-heavy rosters under Monte McNair.

The Kings have Keegan Murray and DeAndre Hunter on the roster for next season, but they don't have any other true wings to back up either of the veterans. Nique Clifford is closest, but he doesn't have the length and size that allows him to play the switchable 3/4 position that Beauchamp could fill off the bench.

Money-wise, Beauchamp was making $3.2 million last season, which the Kings should be able to afford even with their bloated cap sheet. Sacramento is over the luxury tax, so they don't have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but they will have the taxpayer mid-level exception, which is a little over $6 million.

That's likely more than Beauchamp will make, but the avenue is there for the Kings to make one swing on a free agent. Beauchamp may not steal headlines, but he's the exact type of player Perry should be targeting this offseason to improve the roster on the fringes.

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