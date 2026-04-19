Kings Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings are heading into a pivotal 2026 offseason, and arguably their most important in recent memory. Not only will the 2026 NBA Draft alter the future of the franchise, but general manager Scott Perry is expected to be busy on the trade market as well.

With rumors already swirling around the Kings' desire to add a high-level guard on the trade market this offseason, here are a few of Sacramento's trade chips who could be on the move in the next couple of months:

G Zach LaVine

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While LaVine gave an unclear answer when asked about his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, the two-time All-Star would be out of his mind to walk away from that money. It is no secret that both LaVine and the Kings are ready to split, so they could both get what they want if LaVine opts into his player option and Sacramento can find a trade suitor for him.

Of course, not many teams would want to take on LaVine at $49 million, but on the last year of his deal and extension-eligible, there could be a couple of teams willing to take the chance on an offensive player of his caliber.

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the teams reportedly showing interest in LaVine at the trade deadline, and if they are still looking to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy, they could give Perry another call about the star guard.

C Domantas Sabonis

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sabonis played just 19 games this season as the team was plagued by injuries, but is it possible we have seen his last appearance in a Kings uniform? With the emergence of rookie centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, the Kings are likely comfortable with getting off the last two years of Sabonis' contract, in which they are set to owe him about $94 million.

Of course, Sabonis is the Kings' best player when available, and this season was a huge outlier for the star big man who has played in 62+ games every other year of his career. It would be interesting to see what Sabonis can do in a two-big lineup alongside Raynaud or Caldwell, so unless there is an offer too good to pass up this summer, we will likely see him return for another year.

Still, regardless of how intriguing these potential lineups might be, it would be shocking if Perry did not at least entertain trade offers for Sabonis this summer.

G Malik Monk

Mar 22, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a three point basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Sabonis and Monk are interesting situations because the Kings have to second-guess themselves when shopping players who actually want to be in Sacramento. Monk, a player who took less money than expected to stay with the Kings just two years ago, could now be finding a new home this summer.

Monk was heavily rumored to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, but his value might be too low. Not many teams are super interested in Monk's archetype of player anymore. Still, it would be surprising if the Kings did not at least try to trade him away this summer.

Monk has two years left on his deal, with a 2027-28 player option worth $21.6 million. As a team looking to save money, having Monk on that deal does not make much sense. Saving money will be the Kings' focus this summer, which is why LaVine, Sabonis, and Monk could all be on the move.