Lessons From Summer League - Keeping Monk is the Best Move for Kings

The Sacramento Kings are nearing the end of Summer League as the Las Vegas games wrap up this weekend. And with the end of the exhibition season comes even more questions as the regular season approaches. The majority of moves may already be done, but there is still a chance that Scott Perry and the rest of the front office moves off some of their veteran contracts, or even makes the splash deal for Jalen Duren.

But the goal of Summer League is to learn as much as possible. And for the Kings, one thing is clear watching this group of young players on the floor together. They need another ball handler behind Darius Acuff Jr.

26 POINTS for Darius Acuff Jr. 😳



He scored 16 of his 26 in the 3Q... watch the 7th overall pick play in the 4Q now on Prime! pic.twitter.com/1VcWJuJ6pt — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

Acuff, who is now officially done for the summer, had an up-and-down Summer League, but the flashes of stardom were more than apparent. He has some holes in his game to work on, mainly his defense and decision-making, but in terms of pure talent, scoring, and passing, he's more than ready to take to the NBA court. The issue is, there wasn't really anyone else who stood out as a primary ball handler on the Summer League squad.

Stagnant Offense

The Kings' Summer League offense struggled almost every night. In the games they won during the California Classic, they won with their defense and shot-making down the stretch, but in terms of pure offensive flow, there was a lot left to be desired.

Emanuel Sharp looked fantastic in his role as a three-and-D player, but doesn't currently project to be a true point guard. There is once again buzz around Nique Clifford getting some run at point guard, but he still looks like a natural 2/3 rather than a point guard. And neither Isaiah Stevens nor Adam Flagler really stood out throughout the exhibition games. Not that they can't continue to grow into more prominent roles, but it's hard to go into a season expecting much from two-way players.

Monk on the Move?

Mar 22, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) attempts a dunk over Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell (9) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning out heads back to the NBA roster, the veterans have been on the chopping block since the minute Perry took over as General Manager for the Kings. But while DeMar DeRozan is now a free agent after being waived by the Kings with his non-guaranteed deal, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk are all still on the roster.

While there's still some chatter around LaVine and Sabonis, it's been an extremely quiet offseason for Monk in terms of trade rumors. Last year, he was connected to both the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors, but this summer, his name hasn't been brought up at all. And if Summer League is any indication for the Kings, that could be a very good thing.

Monk may not fit exactly what the Kings are trying to build on the defensive side of the ball, but outside of Acuff, he's by far the best ball handler. And the two aren't the exact same, but both he and Acuff have similar playstyles where they can score and pass. The Kings should theoretically bring Monk in off the bench to reprise his sixth-man role and spell Acuff. Having him will also help keep Doug Christie from having to play Acuff for 30+ minutes a night.

It's always possible that the Kings make another move or bring in another point guard. But with the offseason nearing its end, and Russell Westbrook looking like he will head to a new team, the options are dwindling. Monk may still be on the trading block, but after watching Summer League, it looks like he could once again have a prominent role in the Kings' rotation heading into the regular season.

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