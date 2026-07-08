Precious Achiuwa Reportedly Chose Kings Over Other Options in Free Agency

The Sacramento Kings may be a franchise that's in constant disfunction, and they're coming off a disappointing 22-win season, but so far this offseason, that hasn't slowed down Scott Perry and the rest of the front office.

The Kings aren't necessarily a destination franchise, but this summer, we've seen multiple players say they want to end up in Sacramento, including the seventh overall pick, Darius Acuff Jr. And now, we can officially add forward Precious Achiuwa to that list, as well.

Sacramento Kings GM Scott Perry says that Precious Achiuwa had options to go elsewhere, but specifically wanted to stay and play for the Kings. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 8, 2026

The 26-year-old impressed last season with the Kings after signing as a very late free agent. The season had gotten underway and Sacramento was able to scoop Achiuwa up on a minumum contract that he easily outplayed. How he was a free agent going into the season is still the big question, but that certainly wasn't the case this summer.

Achiuwa averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field and 27.8% from three. He may not have hit his threes at a high clip, but he played with energy and hustle that the Kings desperately needed and was a huge reason why they had so much success in the win column at the end of last year (regardless of if they should have won or not).

Many in Sacramento feared that Achiuwa played so well that the Kings wouldn't be able to re-sign him due to money constraints, but instead, they were able to re-sign him to a two-year $11.5 million deal. That's a great value for someone who can either start or come off the bench.

Free agent forward Precious Achiuwa has agreed on terms to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $11.5M deal, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/IdQdbIOqMv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2026

After bouncing around the NBA through his first six years in the league, Achiuwa seems to have found his home. He fits right into the culture the Kings are trying to build as Perry collects players who play hard and bring energy and hustle every single possession, so it's a great match for the journeyman after going from team to team.

Achiuwa quickly ingratiated himself with the other young Kings players, joining Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell as the 'Beam Boys' and throwing on sunglasses after wins. That's likely a big reason Achiuwa wanted to come back. Players spend a lot of time together throughout an NBA season, and like any job, getting along with your co-workers generally makes everyone's lives easier.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Nique Clifford (5) celebrate after lighting the beam in celebration of their victory against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear what other teams were pursuing Achiuwa, but it's safe to say many of them were likely in a better position to compete next year than the Kings. That's a great sign for Perry and the front office that things are going in the right direction. Achiuwa may not be one of the marquee free agents of the offseason, but he's a valuable player that other teams wanted.

Achiuwa may not be a star or a major free-agent acquisition, but his re-signing is a step in the right direction. Perry still has a lot of work to do to bring the Kings out of the NBA basement, but at the very least, there seems to be excitement among players about playing here next year as that project gets underway.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.