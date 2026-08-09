Russell Westbrook Brushes Off Free Agency, Despite Remaining Unsigned

Last offseason, the Sacramento Kings took a chance on former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook by signing him to a one-year, veteran minimum deal when no other team was willing to give him a chance.

Westbrook exceeded expectations in his debut season in Sacramento, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 33.8% from three-point range, the second-best mark of his 18-year career. He had a surprisingly productive season with the Kings, seemingly keeping his NBA career alive, but now he is having more trouble finding his next home.

We are now over a week into August and less than two months from training camp, and Westbrook remains unsigned. However, he is not letting it affect him. In a recent interview with CNN, Westbrook admitted that he is not thinking about free agency because he knows it will work out for him.

"I don’t [think about it] honestly," Westbrook said about free agency. "I love playing basketball and if it happens, it works and that’s my plan."

Russell Westbrook on being a free agent:



“I don’t think about it honestly. I love playing basketball and if it happens, it works and that’s my plan.”



(via @CNN, h/t @TheWestbrookEra) pic.twitter.com/frNijInfNH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2026

Westbrook undoubtedly deserves an opportunity to continue his NBA career after 18 years, as he has proven that he has gas left in the tank and, even at his worst, is a valuable veteran leader.

Could Westbrook get another shot in Sacramento?

It continues to surprise me that Westbrook is not viewed as a top free agent across the NBA. For years, he has been one of the most disrespected stars in the league, and now he is arguably the most underrated veteran.

If Westbrook gets through another offseason with no team willing to give him a contract, then we could certainly see him return to the Kings. The expectation is that Westbrook would be moving on this summer, as Kings GM Scott Perry believed he outplayed a veteran minimum contract, which is all Sacramento has to offer. However, recent reports suggest that the two sides could be linked again.

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Westbrook is willing to take the veteran minimum again, which he suggests he could be open to with his wish to continue playing, then there is no reason why the Kings would not want him back.

Especially after drafting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh-overall pick, the Kings could use a veteran leader of Westbrook's caliber to help him out during his rookie season. Not to mention, they could actually use a backup ball-handler anyway, with no true point guard in their current second unit.

There is reason to believe we could see Westbrook back in a Kings uniform next season, although as long as he gets any opportunity to stick around in the NBA for a bit longer, we should be happy. It would be a shame if Westbrook's time in the league came to an end sooner than it should, and if he happens to continue his career with the Kings, then that is something we should celebrate.

With Westbrook admittedly not thinking much about his free agency, though, it could still be a while until we get a decision from him.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.