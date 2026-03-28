3 March Madness Stars the Kings Could Take in 2026 NBA Draft

While the Sacramento Kings are looking to wrap up their disastrous 2025-26 season, their scouting department likely has its hands full during the NCAA tournament. The Kings are expected to have a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as two second-rounders, so keeping an eye on which prospects are at their best when the lights are brightest could be key.

Heading into the Elite Eight on Saturday, here are a few draft prospects who have stood out during the first few rounds of the NCAA tournament and could ultimately land in the Kings' lap this summer:

G Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

While the Alabama Crimson Tide were eliminated on Friday, Labaron Philon Jr. cemented himself as one of the top guards in this year's draft class through three tournament games.

In the losing effort, Philon finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 10-21 from the field and 6-14 from three-point range. The 20-year-old guard has an impressive frame at 6-foot-4, and while he is not a high-level defender, he likely has the offensive tools to be an intriguing prospect for a point guard-needy Kings franchise.

We saw Philon have 35 points in their Sweet 16 matchup and 29 points in their first-round game, but in round two, he showed what he can do when his shots are not falling. In that game, he dropped just nine points on 2-12 shooting, but effectively shared the ball to rack up 12 assists.

Philon is expected to be drafted in the mid-to-late lottery, but if the Kings ultimately slip down to the seventh or eighth pick, we could see them take a chance on the high-level offensive guard.

G Brayden Burries, Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona Wildcats star Brayden Burries has a similar draft range as Philon, but provides a skill set that could be more valuable. As the Wildcats continue to dance into the Elite Eight, Burries will have more chances to secure his spot in the top ten of the draft, but he has already shown plenty that should get NBA teams excited.

Through three tournament games so far, Burries is averaging 19.0 points and 6.3 rebounds, while efficiently shooting 18-28 from the field and 9-12 from three-point range.

Burries has a very impressive all-around game, with a defensive edge that many other high-level guard prospects in this class do not have. While there are questions about whether the 6-foot-4 guard would be able to run an offense at the next level, at his worst, he is an impressive off-guard who plays winning basketball.

C Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots a free throw against the UCLA Bruins n the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now, moving into a potential second-round target: UConn Huskies big man Tarris Reed Jr. The 22-year-old has been incredible as the Huskies head into the Elite Eight, even including a historic first-round performance. In the first round, Reed dropped 31 points and 27 rebounds, shooting 12-15 from the field.

While he has not been as dominant in his last two games, he has been steadily impressive with a showcase of high-level rebounding, interior scoring, and defense.

A big weakness in Reed's game is his inability to stretch the floor, but he is able to make up for it by being a high-level passer. At 6-foot-11, Reed has the potential to be a difference-making big man if that is the route the Kings want to take in the second round.