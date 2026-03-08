A Realistic Timeline for the Kings to Contend Again

The current reality for the Sacramento Kings is difficult to ignore. After a disastrous 2025–26 season, the team now sits at 14–50, the worst record in the NBA and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This kind of season has forced the franchise to shift its focus away from competing right now and toward the future.

Just a few years ago, Sacramento was celebrating one of the best seasons in franchise history during the 2022–23 campaign when they finished as a top-five seed in the Western Conference and returned to the playoffs. The contrast between that excitement and the current standings shows how quickly things can change in the NBA. While the present situation is rough, the path back to contention may not actually take as long as many fans fear.

The Draft

The most immediate hope for Sacramento lies in the NBA Draft lottery. Finishing with the league’s worst record gives the Kings the best odds at landing a top pick and potentially adding a franchise-changing prospect. A true star can reshape an organization almost overnight, especially when that player becomes the centerpiece of a rebuild.

For the Kings, landing a player who can grow into a primary offensive engine or elite two-way star would instantly accelerate the rebuilding timeline. With the right draft selection, the team could begin constructing a new core around that talent over the next few seasons. Without that kind of foundational piece, however, the rebuild would likely take longer.

Looking around the league shows that turnarounds can happen surprisingly fast. Teams like the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs spent recent seasons near the bottom of the standings before quickly climbing into the league's upper tier. Much of their success has come from drafting star talent, developing young players, and surrounding them with complementary veterans.

The Toronto Raptors have also rebuilt their roster identity through development and smart roster decisions. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns showed how aggressive moves, combined with internal growth, can quickly push a team back into contention. These examples prove that a team does not necessarily need a decade to recover from a bad season.

Building Around an Identity

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) goes for a layup during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

For Sacramento, the key will be to commit to a clear roster identity and build with purpose. That means drafting well, targeting free agents who complement the system, and making strategic trades rather than chasing quick fixes. The best teams often improve rapidly because every roster move supports the same style of play.

Whether the Kings decide to focus on pace, shooting, defense, or versatility, the front office must add players who fit that vision. If Sacramento lands a true star through the draft and then surrounds that player with the right role players, the rebuild could accelerate quickly. A couple of smart moves can sometimes transform a roster far faster than fans expect.

Right now, the current Kings roster does not necessarily look like the foundation of a future contender. But the NBA landscape changes rapidly, and franchises can rise just as quickly as they fall. If Sacramento lands a star in the upcoming draft and continues to make aggressive but smart roster decisions, a return to playoff contention within two or three seasons is a realistic possibility.

That timeline would mirror the rise of several young teams that recently jumped from the bottom of the standings to the top of their conferences. For the Kings, patience combined with the right strategic moves will determine how quickly that turnaround can happen.

Ultimately, the timeline for the Kings to contend again may be shorter than it currently appears. Sitting at 14–50 and holding the league's worst record is painful for fans, but it also positions the team for valuable lottery opportunities. With the right draft pick, a commitment to developing young talent, and well-timed roster additions, Sacramento could realistically work its way back into the Western Conference playoff picture within a few years.