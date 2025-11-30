Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Rules Out Two All-Stars

Things started to look up for the Sacramento Kings when they won two games in a row, putting together their first winning streak of the season, but it has already spiraled since then. The Kings have lost their last two games to fall to 5-15 on the season, and now head into a winnable matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Kings and Grizzlies have already faced off once this season, where Memphis defended their home court in a 41-point victory, but Sacramento undoubtedly wants to see a much different outcome this time around.

However, both teams are playing shorthanded.

Kings are still without Sabonis

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis due to a left knee partial meniscus tear, which is set to sideline him for the seventh consecutive game. The Kings have also listed Dennis Schroder as questionable with a right hip flexor strain, as the team is considering him day-to-day.

In eight games without Sabonis this season, the Kings are 3-5, which actually is not too bad compared to their 2-10 record when he plays. However, on paper, the Kings are better with their star big man on the floor, and their lack of frontcourt depth has been on display with him sidelined.

Grizzlies are playing without Ja Morant

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Similar to the Kings' situation with Sabonis, Morant has been super banged up. Morant is also set to miss his seventh consecutive game, as the Grizzlies have ruled him out of Sunday's contest with a right calf strain.

The Grizzlies have actually been surprisingly good with Morant on the bench, as they are 4-2 in their last six games without him. Sunday's meeting will actually be very similar to the last matchup between these two teams, as both Sabonis and Morant were sidelined in the Grizzlies' 41-point blowout win.

The Grizzlies have also ruled out Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), and Javon Small (left turf toe), continuing a disastrous trend of injuries for Memphis.

With both teams a bit shorthanded, Sunday's matchup will be interesting, but the Kings should be very desperate to get back in the win column and avenge their blowout loss in Memphis from earlier in the season.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.

