Kings Players Are ‘Frustrated’ Amid Seven-Game Losing Streak

The Sacramento Kings had mild expectations heading into the 2025-26 season, with many expecting them to at least compete for a spot in the play-in tournament. However, after 15 games, they are heading in the opposite direction.

The Kings have won just three of their first 15 games, including an active seven-game losing streak, in which they lost each game by double-digit points.

After Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kings head coach Doug Christie was asked if his players are still engaged and upbeat.

"Absolutely. I think what I would say is 'frustrated.' That's probably the term I would use," Christie said. "...Their focus and determination, I think, is still at a high level. They're competitors. They want to win. It's just keeping that level of compete, because this is a tough league. But I do know that once you get that win, once you get that vibe about yourself, you feel good and all of a sudden things start turning your way."

Of course, it is deflating for any team to lose seven consecutive games, and none of them have been particularly close, but the Kings have played the toughest schedule in the NBA so far this season. Sure, they are playing poorly, but with Keegan Murray yet to suit up and the schedule set to get easier, the Kings should be able to at least try to turn things around.

Kings players are frustrated

Christie labels his players as "frustrated" amid their seven-game skid, and while that might alarm some people, it is actually exactly how the team should feel. If the players are not frustrated that they are losing, then there are problems on the team far deeper than what is showing in the box score.

For example, the Kings brought in Russell Westbrook right before the season started, a player who constantly gets disrespected for caring too much. Westbrook and the Kings' other veterans are likely doing everything they can to keep this team afloat, not just on the court, but mentally. It is not easy to bounce back from this type of start to the season, but Christie seems confident that they will be able to.

Of course, fans will not be happy until their frustrations lead to an improved on-court product, but with 67 games left in their 2025-26 campaign and the easiest remaining schedule in the league, there is time to turn things around.

