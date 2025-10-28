Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Rules Out Three Key Starters
With a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings have moved to 1-2 early into their 2025-26 campaign. Unfortunately for the Kings, their schedule is not getting any easier.
The Kings desperately needed to take advantage of a Lakers team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined, because now they head into an even tougher matchup. The Kings are traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Tuesday night. Of course, facing the defending champs is never easy, especially when they seem to be just as good as they were last season.
The Thunder are undefeated at 4-0 heading into Tuesday's matchup, and it would take a miracle for the Kings to be their first loss. However, it is wrong to say that the Kings are not capable of an upset. Both teams are dealing with a few key injuries, giving Tuesday's game some variability.
Kings still short-handed on the wing
Similar to their last two games, the Kings will be missing Keegan Murray (left thumb) and Nique Clifford (right hamstring) for Tuesday's matchup against the champs. The Kings have also ruled out Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens for G League assignment.
Murray is a huge loss for the Kings, and his absence has shown through the first three games of the season. The Kings simply do not have the length on the wing to replicate what Murray brings to the table, and unfortunately for the struggling team, he is still weeks away from returning.
Clifford, the 24th overall pick in this year's draft, suffered a hamstring strain in his NBA debut and has been sidelined since. After earning a starting nod in his debut, Clifford had two points, eight rebounds, and two assists, and the Kings could really use his all-around skill set against tough opponents like the Thunder.
Who's out for the Thunder?
The Thunder will be significantly short-handed on Tuesday night, as they have ruled out Jalen Williams (right wrist) and Chet Holmgren (low back) against the Kings.
Of course, these are two major losses for the Thunder, especially since Holmgren has taken an All-Star leap through the first four games of the season. Williams has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from wrist surgery, but even without these two on the floor, the Thunder should be confident against this Kings team coming off a loss against a short-handed Lakers squad.
The Thunder will also be without Isaiah Joe (left knee), Thomas Sorber (right ACL), Nikola Topic (surgical recovery), and Kenrich Williams (left knee).
The Kings and Thunder are set to tip off in Oklahoma City at 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday.