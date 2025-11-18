Predicting Kings' Starting Lineup When Keegan Murray Returns

The Sacramento Kings have toyed around with multiple variations of their starting lineup this season. Through 14 games, the Kings have had 11 unique starting lineups, as Doug Christie and company cannot seem to find one that sticks.

Recently, the Kings decided to move future Hall-of-Fame point guard Russell Westbrook into the starting five full-time, benching Dennis Schroder in the process. However, there will be another major decision for the coaching staff to make very soon.

Standout forward Keegan Murray has yet to suit up for the Kings this season after undergoing thumb surgery, but he has finally been cleared for five-on-five contact and was even assigned to the Stockton Kings to begin ramping up.

Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during player introductions before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With Murray expected to be back in the lineup soon, how will the Kings approach their starting five?

The most likely starting lineup once the Kings are fully healthy is Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. However, there are some other options.

Kings' starting lineup decisions

There are certainly ways for the Kings to maximize their talent, like starting Keon Ellis or moving DeMar DeRozan to the bench, but it seems very unlikely for the Kings to make extreme changes.

This lineup of Westbrook, LaVine, DeRozan, Murray, and Sabonis is undoubtedly talented enough to make some noise, and it is their most likely lineup, but is it their best option?

An ideal Kings lineup, with the personnel that they have, would likely be Westbrook, Ellis, LaVine, Murray, and Sabonis, backed by an impressive bench unit of Schroder, Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, DeRozan, and Precious Achiuwa.

Keon Ellis is a VERY skilled defender…



Some of the best ball-denial & cutter interruption tape in the NBA. Excellent timing as a helper. Dances around screens chasing shooters & quick disruptive hands on-ball. He’s also shooting 43.2% on 3.1 3PA/g post-All-Star.



3&D Guard 🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/qTrc7l0iMz — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) March 25, 2024

The Kings have far-from-ideal roster construction, but there are ways for Doug Christie and his staff to make the most of the group they are given. After falling to 3-11 on the season, there is no reason for the Kings not to experiment with ways to make the team better, even if that means moving six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the bench, for example.

The bottom line is that Murray being back in the lineup will not solve all of their problems, but his presence on both sides of the ball will certainly help out, and hopefully, the coaching staff finds a way to maximize their talent with a better-fitting lineup.

