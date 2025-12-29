Ranking The Kings' Young Talent For Breakout Potential

The Sacramento Kings’ season is in full development mode as they sit at 8-24 and second-to-last in the Western Conference. Even with the veterans still on the team, the emphasis lately has been on the young players, which is great for the long-term development of the team.

The Kings don’t have a bona fide young star on the roster, but they do have what looks like a solid few young rotational players in rookies Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. They, along with Keegan Murray, make a solid core going forward, but the question is, are any of the four future NBA stars?

Let’s dive into which of the four has the most potential to blossom into an All-Star, starting from the bottom up.

4. Dylan Cardwell

At the start of the season, Dylan Cardwell was more of an afterthought compared to his fellow rookies, but he quickly found himself in the rotation and even got a surprise start early in his NBA career. He fell out of the rotation as Domantas Sabonis got healthy, but now that Sabonis and Drew Eubanks are both out with injuries, he’s a mainstay of the rotation behind Raynaud.

Dylan Cardwell has blocked 13 shots over his past five games.



That's the most blocked shots over a five-game span by a Sacramento Kings rookie since Michael Stewart (13, April 1998). pic.twitter.com/3AglXQxR6p — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 28, 2025

Over the last six games, he’s averaged 5.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per contest. He doesn’t bring much of an offensive game, but he’s the type of defensive player that can anchor a defense.

He has the potential to blossom into a defensive star, but if he can improve at all on offense, he could be a two-way force that would be a steal as an undrafted player. At the very least, Cardwell appears to be a rotational player with a high floor.

3. Nique Clifford

This could very well look like a dumb take in a year or two, but Clifford gets slotted in at the third spot even though he’s the highest draft pick outside of Murray. He’s played well this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. He’s struggled with his efficiency, shooting 39.7% from the field and 28.6% from three, which leaves a clear path for improvement as he continues his career.

But early on in his career, he has the look and feel like a player who can do a little bit of everything on the court rather than a star who can lead the team. That’s not a knock on him at all, as every team needs players of that ilk, but when it comes to ranking potential, it bring him down just a touch compared to the fellow young players.

2. Keegan Murray

Even in his fourth season, Murray still feels like he has untapped potential. We’ve seen flashes this season of him breaking out, but it’s been hard to gauge as he’s struggled with injuries throughout the year.

In his 15 games, he’s averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals on 43.8% shooting from the field and 26.3% from three. He hasn’t quite found his shooting touch, but he’s been aggressive driving to the rim and continued his impressive defense and rebounding.

It’s the defense that brings him to the top half of the list. Even if he doesn’t regain his shooting form, he’s an extremely productive player. If he ever puts together the combination of shooting and defense that he’s shown he’s capable of, he could turn into one of the best two-way players in the game.

1. Maxime Raynaud

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

When Raynaud was drafted, there was excitement all around Sacramento, but it looked like the young big would need a year or two to get his legs under him in the NBA. But fast forward 32 games, and Raynaud already looks like one of the steals of last year’s draft.

On the season, he’s averaging 10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assist on 54.1% from the field and 35.0% from three. But in the last 13 games, he’s upped his production to 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on an impressive 57% from the field and 42.9% from three.

His outside shooting and size, along with improved defense and rebounding, is so tantalizing that it’s hard not to get too excited about him becoming a star. The Kings haven’t struck gold in the second round in years, but it feels like Scott Perry found someone special in Raynaud.

Recommended Articles