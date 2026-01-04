Kings vs. Bucks Injury Report Updates Giannis, LaVine Statuses
The Sacramento Kings have already started the New Year with a pair of losses, as they ride a four-game losing streak heading into Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. There have been plenty of trade rumors between these two teams, especially as the Bucks reportedly keep an eye on Kings guards Malik Monk and Zach LaVine.
Coincidentally enough, LaVine could return from a nine-game injury absence to face his (potential) future team.
Kings' injury report vs. Bucks
The Kings have been dealing with some significant injuries, as they have been down 2+ starters for weeks. However, they could be getting LaVine back on Sunday to help out their offense. Sacramento's full injury report:
Zach LaVine - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)
The Bucks likely want to see LaVine in action more than anyone as they approach February's trade deadline, but it would be good to see what this Kings team can do with some better injury luck. Unfortunately, Domantas Sabonis is still sidelined, as he has not played since November 16th, but getting one of their injured starters back would be great.
Another thing to note on Sacramento's injury report is that rookie center Maxime Raynaud is not listed, despite suffering an injury scare in their last game. The Kings announced that MRIs for Raynaud came back clean, but not giving him an injury designation at all is a bit of a surprise.
Bucks list Giannis on injury report vs. Kings
While the Kings are dealing with a pair of notable injuries, the Bucks are worried about their franchise superstar. After missing eight consecutive games, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in each of the last four games for Milwaukee, but continues to show up on their injury report. Milwaukee's full report for Sunday's game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - PROBABLE (right calf injury management)
Gary Harris - QUESTIONABLE (neck strain)
Taurean Prince - OUT (neck surgery)
Of course, Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up for Sunday's game, but the Kings are certainly hoping that he doesn't. However, in their previous meeting this season, the Kings pulled out a two-point win over the Bucks, despite Antetokounmpo erupting for 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. While the Kings are not expected to win Sunday's rematch, they know they are capable of pulling it off.
The Kings and Bucks are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.
