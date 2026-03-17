Kings Updated Depth Chart After Latest Signings and Injury News

The Sacramento Kings' lineup has been constantly shifting all season with various injuries, trades, and signings impacting the roster. With 30 different starting lineups through their first 69 games, the Kings likely hope to have some more consistency as the season comes to an end.

This week, the Kings signed backup point guard Killian Hayes to a two-year deal, bolstering their guard depth for the rest of the season and potentially beyond. However, on the flip side, backup center Drew Eubanks underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. While Eubanks has not officially been ruled out for the season, it seems unlikely we will see him again.

Drew Eubanks medical update. He will undergo surgery for a UCL injury in his left thumb: pic.twitter.com/jela3ILBQb — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 16, 2026

Kings' final depth chart

With the new signing and unfortunate injury news in mind, here's a look at the Kings' updated depth chart for the final 13 games of the 2025-26 season:

PG - Russell Westbrook, Devin Carter, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stevens (TW)

SG - Nique Clifford, Malik Monk, Daeqwon Plowden (TW)

SF - DeMar DeRozan, Doug McDermott, Patrick Baldwin Jr. (TW)

PF - Precious Achiuwa, Keegan Murray*

C - Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell

Injury Reserve - Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Drew Eubanks

*Keegan Murray is sidelined with an ankle sprain, but is expected to return this season

With the Kings already eliminated from postseason contention, there is not much left to play for. Still, this lineup has been surprisingly successful, winning four of its last five games, headlined by a road upset victory against the L.A. Clippers.

With Murray still sidelined, the Kings' forward depth is an immediate concern for the final stretch of the season. McDermott and Plowden are taking on the role of second-string wings, but that is solely because they have no other options. Luckily, Plowden has looked impressive under a two-way contract.

19 PTS 👑 5 REB 👑 4 3PM 👑 6/12 FG



Daeqwon Plowden scored a new NBA CAREER-HIGH off the bench to help the @sacramentokings get back into the win column! #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/BlVSfjShTw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 24, 2026

The Kings are obviously not in a great spot, but their recent success is a much-needed morale booster. This new-look depth chart is doing its job, but slightly too well.

The Kings have now fallen to fourth in the NBA lottery standings, which could ultimately hurt their draft position much more than they can afford. Regardless, the players and coaching staff are trying to win games, and that is exactly what this group has been able to do.

While it could be smart for the Kings to keep Murray sidelined and prevent further injury, it would be great to see how he gels with the rest of the young core to finish the season. All in all, though, this group has been surprisingly impressive.