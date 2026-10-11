This One Stat Shows Significance Of Ben Simmons Shot Attempt

I'll preface this article with the fact that it's based on one shot from one preseason game. But...this one shot from Ben Simmons last night tells quite the story for him and the Sacramento Kings.

A Ben Simmons step-back fadeaway J????



pic.twitter.com/B7OEXzv5Nv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 11, 2026

Simmons returned to the court for the first time in over a year, making his season debut to the tune of seven points and one assist. But what stood out was how smooth and confident he looked in his return. And nothing exemplified it more than that step-back fadeaway. Not only because it went in, but because Simmons even took the shot.

The former All-Star has a complicated past with his shooting, with it often being the first thing people bring up regarding his on-court game. It's well known that he doesn't shoot many, or really any, threes. And the same can be said for his mid-range game.

A Historic Look Back

Nov 11, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis (10) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Looking specifically at those mid-range attempts, Simmons has taken a total of 235 mid-range field goals throughout his career. That's not many for someone who has played 383 games across seven seasons. That averages out to 0.61 per game, which is safe to say...not much.

But the look at the numbers doesn't stop there. Of those 235 attempts, 108 came in his rookie season, followed by 67 in his sophomore campaign. And starting with his third year, there was drastic drop off in his mid-range attempts, as he shot 16, 21, 11, 2, and 10 in his next season, which equals out to 60 over the five seasons. So to finish up the math, that means Simmons took just 0.27 mid-range field goal attempts per game over his last five seasons.

So for him to take that shot last night in his first eight minutes of action is a huge sign that his confidence and ability are back to where they were when he was healthy. And while the made shot is making the rounds on social media, it's important to note that Simmons actually took two mid-range attempts last night against the Warriors. Again, that was in just eight minutes of action.

What It Means For Kings

Simmons doesn't have to suddenly become a mid-range threat, or even take two attempts from the area per game, but him having that shot in his repertoire to pull out every now and then could be crucial to open up the Kings' offense just a little bit more.



Teams haven't had to worry about Simmons shooting outside of the restricted area in years, and his pulling defenders closer to him should open up the passing lanes and his teammates even more. And if early indications hold true, that could mean great results for Darius Acuff Jr. from behind the arc and in getting to the lane.

Darius Acuff Jr. on playing with Ben Simmons:



"It makes it way easier for me cause I can pass and score. When he's in, I let him do him, I do me, like off the ball. I don't mind doing that at all. He's still as fast as when we were watching him when he first came out. He still… pic.twitter.com/WEmcxa3WDc — Kalshi NBA (@KalshiNBA) October 11, 2026

Simmons has said over and over that he feels healthier than he has in years and that he's looking to be more aggressive than in the past. It was just a short stint in one preseason game, but so far, it looks like he's more like his old self than people have realized yet.

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