Ben Simmons Reveals Biggest Difference After Kings Preseason Debut

Other than the Maxime Raynaud injury , the Sacramento Kings had their best showing of the preseason last night against the Golden State Warriors. The injury put a damper on the night, but there were a lot of positive takeaways from the Kings third game of the exhibition season.

Part of that was Ben Simmons making his Kings' debut and returning to NBA action for the first time in over a year. Simmons finished with a modest seven points and one assist, but he looked smooth and confident in his return to action, which is arguably more important than any stat line.

Following the game, Simmons was asked about how he felt getting back on the court, and gave an answer that should encourage all Kings fans and anyone rooting for the former number one overall pick.

"Felt really good. When you're out for a year and come back, it's a good feeling to just be out there and compete and get the first one out of the way, but I felt good. With the limited minutes, it felt good."

Ben Simmons talks about making his Kings debut in Saturday's preseason loss to the Warriors, the slow ramp up to getting game action, how he's feeling after the first action, not being the same player he was before & being there by Maxime Raynaud's side after he went down with a… pic.twitter.com/qvFu82xYgH — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 11, 2026

A Healthy Ben Simmons

Simmons played just over eight minutes, which was the plan by the team going into the game. It's a luxury for Simmons to rejoin the NBA via the Kings, who have little to no expectations heading into the season. Instead of rushing Simmons back and hoping he can be the missing piece in a playoff battle, they can slow-play his return and keep him healthy as long as possible. Talent has never been the question for the former All-Star, but health will remain a major storyline for him and the Kings this year, and he clearly feels better than he has in years.

"I think a lot of it is just being healthy. Being able to do what I do and, also adding to that, being more aggressive. You know, I'm older now, not the same player I was a few years ago, especially given that I'm healthy."

Ben Simmons gets on the board in his @SacramentoKings preseason debut 👏



His first time back on the court in 529 days! pic.twitter.com/y54EVZ0pM4 — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2026

Simmons was then asked what was different about his game compared to when he was younger, and he talked about how the game has slowed down for him compared to previous years.

"I think the game has just slowed down a lot for me, and I see a lot more now. So I think just being around and having a lot of years under my belt, the game's just slowed down for me, and I can make better decisions. Obviously, I haven't played in a year, but I still feel confident out there to make the right plays."

The Kings' starting lineup is still up in the air, but Simmons is quickly making a case to join the starting unit next to Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. Shooting will always be a question, but Acuff has already mentioned how having the point forward out there with him makes his life easier. The Kings may not have many expectations for the year, but Simmons being healthy is a great storyline for both the team and the league as a whole, and it's great to see him back on the court.

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