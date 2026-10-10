Three Kings Players to Watch for in Preseason Warriors Matchup

The Sacramento Kings had a home-and-away series with the Los Angeles Lakers for their first two games of the 2026 preseason, but lost both outings to start 0-2. Now they are heading to face the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday, and they should be a bit more optimistic for this one.

The Kings were shorthanded in both of their first two preseason games, and if they can get their guys back for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, it could be a very intriguing game to keep an eye on. If they play, here are three players Kings fans need to watch for in this matchup:

Ben Simmons

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, if Ben Simmons makes his preseason debut on Saturday, it will not only be worth watching for Kings fans, but much of the NBA world will have its eyes on his return. The former three-time All-Star has not appeared in an NBA game in well over a year, and the Kings are likely eager to see what he can do in a Sacramento uniform.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported there is "optimism" that Simmons will suit up against the Warriors on Saturday, but the Kings are certainly taking things easy with the versatile point guard who is still ramping up after a year out of the league.

There is optimism that Ben Simmons will make his Kings preseason debut on Saturday at Golden State, a source said. “Being Ben,” the @E60 with @andscape, airs Oct. 18 at 4 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/1NZypZICmv — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 9, 2026

Simmons has gotten plenty of praise throughout training camp, with the hope that he could be getting back to the caliber of player he was when he was an All-Star and All-Defensive standout with the Philadelphia 76ers. While we should keep our expectations realistic, we will not know for sure until we see him on the court, which could be on Saturday.

De'Andre Hunter

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have a new position battle to monitor. The Kings are expected to have De'Andre Hunter in the starting lineup this season, but if he does not improve his play, Precious Achiuwa or Ben Simmons could make a strong case to replace him.

In the first two preseason games, Hunter has averaged just 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game, shooting 16.7% from the field and 0% from three-point range. The veteran forward is obviously struggling, but after missing the last two months of the 2025-26 season, maybe he needs some extra time to get back into the swing of things.

We should not overreact about Hunter just yet, but unfortunately, he has looked bad. We need to see him bounce back against the Warriors on Saturday as he tries to save his starting spot.

Emanuel Sharp

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) gestures to a teammate during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings desperately need help from beyond the arc, and with an overall lack of three-point specialists, second-round rookie Emanuel Sharp could ultimately make a big impact this season. However, he still needs to prove himself.

Through two preseason games, the 22-year-old rookie averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per game, shooting 25% from the field and 23.5% from deep. Of course, there will be growing pains for any rookie, but the Kings need Sharp to step up a bit to prove he can earn minutes in the rotation.

For a player who can shoot and defend at a high level, Sharp has the potential to be a long-term difference-maker for the Kings. A big game against the Warriors on Saturday could be the breakout the Kings are waiting for, but we will see how he adjusts after a slow start to the preseason.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.