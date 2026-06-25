Two Kings Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings had a pretty standard NBA Draft, and one that many fans could have seen coming. They added Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp to put together an impressive rookie trio, and a predictable one based on what Kings GM Scott Perry has said in the past.

The Kings added their franchise point guard in Acuff Jr., a premier three-point threat and high-character guy in Karaban, and a big hustle player and defensive-minded guard who can shoot from deep in Sharp. This should be great news for Kings fans, as this was as good a rookie trio as they could have brought in, even though some wish they had added more size.

However, it is not good news for everyone in Sacramento. Here are two players who likely just lost their jobs after the draft:

Devin Carter

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) reacts to a call by a referee during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Kings have had two lottery picks over the past four years: Darius Acuff Jr. (2026) and Devin Carter (2024). Unfortunately for Carter, he has not had his fair share of opportunities through his first two NBA seasons, and now the Kings have likely just found his two replacements.

Of course, the Kings did not want Carter to be the starting point guard heading into next season, hence their desperate search for a new lead ball-handler, but he might have lost his backup spot as well. The Kings' guard room now consists of Acuff Jr., Sharp, Malik Monk, and Nique Clifford. There is a great chance that Carter gets shoved to the end of the bench again.

Carter strung together some impressive performances at the end of last season, giving fans hope for his future. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in his last 12 games of the season, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

A career night for Devin Carter!



29 PTS (career-high)

9 REB (career-high)

4 AST

2 STL

6 3PM



Kings win at home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gMw7sXw0Q — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2026

Carter came into the league as a high-energy guard who could score from anywhere and play intense defense. However, he underwent shoulder surgery before his rookie season started, instantly derailing any momentum after being selected 13th overall. If given a fair shot, Carter could likely make an impact as a backup guard, but he might never truly find that opportunity in Sacramento.

Killian Hayes

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) dribbles upcourt while defended by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Killian Hayes is in a similar situation to Carter, although we are now talking about his NBA future, not just his Kings future. Hayes, a former seventh-overall pick, was signed by the Kings toward the end of last season because they were desperate for point guard depth. Now, after packing their guard room in the draft, the Kings will likely cut ties with Hayes.

Hayes has a team option worth just over $3 million for next season, but there is no real reason for the Kings to bring him back. And, if he does not return to Sacramento, we will likely see him head overseas with the expectation that he will struggle to find another NBA job.

In 23 appearances with the Kings last season, he averaged 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 17.7 minutes per game, shooting 30.4% from the field and 27.0% from three-point range. Sure, Hayes was not incredible during his Kings tenure, but he was reliable as a pure playmaker who did not turn the ball over much.

While the Kings were not necessarily expected to re-sign Hayes, regardless, he simply no longer has a role to play in Sacramento. If the Kings look to free agency to bring in a backup guard, they would be much better off signing a veteran presence.

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