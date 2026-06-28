Why a Reduced Role and Expectations Is Best for Kings, Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings and Scott Perry still have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, but things are starting to take shape as the second year General Manager continues to reshape the roster one piece at a time.

The hardest part is theoretically done, with the seventh overall pick in Darius Acuff Jr. coming in to hopefully be the next franchise star. If all goes according to plan and Acuff ascends to stardom, Perry's job should be that much easier going forward to build around the electric point guard.

But Acuff excelling wouldn't just help simplify Perry's job going forward, it would make the entire roster's lives easier as they're able to slot into roles behind Acuff. One player, in particular, who could thrive next to Acuff is fifth-year wing Keegan Murray.

We've previously covered how Domantas Sabonis and even Nique Clifford could fit next to Acuff, but Murray and his future with the Kings is arguably the biggest question mark for the Kings going forward. Is he going to live up to the $140 million deal he signed last offseason? Is he going to become yet another large contract the Kings are going to have to move off of in the future? Will his shooting come back?

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Massive new deal for the Kings to lock in their 2022 No. 4 overall pick through 2030-31. pic.twitter.com/ga08ANk26I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2025

There's no shortage of questions when it comes to Murray, which is in large part due to what feels like a lost season from last year. He played in only 23 games, where he averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 42% shooting from the field and 27.7% from three.

It's hard to look at the numbers and take anything away from them. Even when Murray was on the court, it was in short stints of games where he didn't have much chance to find a rhythm. The hope was that we'd see Murray take a leap last season with De'Aaron Fox gone, but instead, injuries robbed us of the chance to see what Murray in that role could look like.

And it's possible that we may never get another chance to see him in that true 1A role now that Acuff is aboard, and that could be the best change going forward for both him and the Kings.

There's no denying that Murray is a great basketball player. He's improved his game every year since his rookie season, last year notwithstanding due to injuries, and has become one of the most balanced players on Sacramento's roster. He can defend, he can score, and he can rebound. His shooting touch may not be where it once was, but Murray continued to find ways to contribute to winning basketball even without a knockdown shot.

Adding Acuff to the offense should take the pressure off Murray to let him focus on less at once. Murray's never had an explosive off-the-dribble game, but it's something that the team has needed ever since Fox was traded. Now that Acuff is here to fill that role, Murray can slot in as the shooter and cutter to put him in the best position to help the team on offense.

This isn't to give up on Murray as a creator or key offensive player. His taking that step would immediately raise the Kings' ceiling, but what Murray needs is a defined role, and one that isn't changing every year.

Constant Change

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) fight for a rebound during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Murray has had a different role for the Kings every year of his career. In his rookie year, he was the primary shooter on a high-volume three-point team. In his second year, he became the primary wing defender over Harrison Barnes, and in his third, he was the only wing on the roster and was asked to do a little bit of everything. Defend at an elite level, rebound, and up his scoring. It's no wonder his shooting has taken such a dip.

This season, no matter what it is, Doug Christie and the Kings need to figure out what Murray's role is going forward and stick to it. No more switching expectations and hopes, but a role set in stone that puts Murray in a position to thrive. That's always easier said than done, but hopefully, having Acuff finally allows for the Kings to set Murray up for success once again.

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