Why Ben Simmons Will Have a Much Bigger Season Than Expected

The Sacramento Kings as a whole are being a bit underrated ahead of the 2026-27 season, but nothing compares to what Ben Simmons is facing. The former first overall pick has been one of the most ridiculed NBA players for the past several years, but after taking the 2025-26 season off, he could be in for a much bigger bounce-back season than people realize.

When speaking to NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan, Simmons explained how his season-long hiatus was the best decision of his career.

"I needed it. People can say what they want about not wanting to play, this and that, but I needed to get away from the game. I needed to get my back right to be able to play this game at a high level," Simmons said. "... Taking that year off was the best thing I've done in my career."

"Taking that year off was the best thing I've done in my career."



Ben Simmons talked about his last year and why he's excited for this opportunity in Sacramento.



Our latest for @NBCSKings :https://t.co/OjQleFYBz3 pic.twitter.com/3DyokmXYAh — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) October 15, 2026

Simmons assures that he is healthy and ready to go ahead of the 2026-27 season, and it seems like the Kings are fortunate they were the team willing to take a chance on him. The former three-time All-Star is playing with a chip on his shoulder, and we could see the best version of him since he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons' ceiling this season

Given that he has not played a regular season game since April 2025 and he signed to a contract worth just $3.5 million, it's good to keep expectations realistic. However, he could be in for a huge season.

Last time we saw Simmons on the floor, he averaged just 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 18 games with the L.A. Clippers. In just nine minutes in his preseason debut with Sacramento, he already looked more comfortable than he did with the Clippers, finishing with a quick seven points on 2-4 shooting from the field.

BEN SIMMONS STEP BACK JUMPER



BEN IS BACK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vHv5uvUHt — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 11, 2026

We can assume Simmons will only get more comfortable as the season progresses, and with him reportedly walking into a starting spot on opening night, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, he will have the opportunity to prove himself again.

While he might not be an All-Star like Richard Jefferson boldly predicted last month, Simmons has the talent to make a real difference for Sacramento on both ends of the floor. If he's playing 25+ minutes per game, we could see him average around 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to make an all-around impact. Considering he is on a veteran minimum contract with low expectations, that would be a huge win for the Kings.

What he brings to the Kings

When Mason asked him what he brings to this Kings team, Simmons explained how his all-around skill set will fit in Sacramento.

"A lot. I can't wait to get out there and push the pace, be an aggressive defender one through five, attack the rim, and just slow the game down and take control of it," Simmons said. "I think we have a lot of great pieces. Once we put it together and we're able to gel and play the right way, I think we'll be surprising a lot of people."

There are plenty of concerns around this Kings team, but nobody can deny that a starting lineup of Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Ben Simmons, and Domantas Sabonis will at least be entertaining. They have the talent to be competitive, as long as they can piece everything together.

We should get our second full look at Simmons in a Kings uniform on Friday night for Sacramento's preseason finale against the San Antonio Spurs, with tip-off scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT.

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