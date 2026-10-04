Why De'Andre Hunter's Injury Update Should Excite Kings Fans

The Sacramento Kings' lone trade at last February's deadline was not necessarily what fans wanted. The Kings traded Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, and even eight months later, we have barely seen him in a Sacramento uniform.

In just his second game with the Kings, Hunter suffered a season-ending eye injury, so we saw him on the court for a mere 51 minutes before his debut year in Sacramento was cut short. As Kings fans talk about the new offseason additions like Darius Acuff Jr. and Ben Simmons, they forget that Hunter might as well be part of that conversation.

Now, as the Kings prepare for their preseason opener on Monday, Hunter assures that he is healthy and ready to go.

"It's been good. It feels good to be back out there again," Hunter said after practice on Friday. "My eye feels good. My health feels good. Just excited for the season."

DeAndre Hunter details his road back from the eye injury that cut last season short, how long it took before he felt normal again on the basketball court, the physicality he's witnessing in the Kings' scrimmages & the abundant trash talk in the gym. pic.twitter.com/5yUsxmjQ28 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 2, 2026

Fans are quick to forget that Hunter is a productive player when healthy. Sure, he has yet to prove it in a Kings uniform, but he has six previous seasons under his belt to show why he will be a starter for this team and why he will not disappoint. In his last full season, 2024-25, with the Atlanta Hawks and Cavaliers, he averaged 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc to finish fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Defensive versatility

One of the most exciting aspects of this new Kings roster is their improved defensive outlook. Sure, guys like Acuff Jr., Sabonis, and Zach LaVine are better known for their offensive talent, but the Kings have some versatile defenders who could make things interesting.

Hunter was asked about how the Kings' defense will be versatile with players like him, Keegan Murray, and Ben Simmons in the mix.

"It makes it easier defensively. Keegan can guard one through four, one through five at times. I can do the same. Ben can do the same. So just having the ability to interchange like that—we don't necessarily have a specific matchup—it can kind of save your legs too in the game. It's definitely helpful," he said.

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) dribbles against Sacramento Kings forward De’Andre Hunter (15) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hunter can stay healthy to be a productive defender and consistent offensive contributor, especially from beyond the arc, this Kings lineup could be more dangerous than we expect.

Hunter is the least-talked-about Kings starter heading into the new season, but he could be the role player they need in the mix. Acuff Jr., LaVine, Murray, and Sabonis are getting plenty of attention this offseason, but Hunter is flying under the radar. He should certainly have the opportunity to make a difference in Sacramento, especially if he can be a consistent two-way player.

On an expiring contract, the 28-year-old forward has something to prove, and he should also be able to help the Kings exceed expectations in the process.

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