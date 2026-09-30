Why New Kings' Domantas Sabonis Trade Idea Misses the Mark

The Sacramento Kings have been rumored to be shopping three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis on the trade market for a while, but it is very unclear when they will actually be able to get a deal done.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Bleacher Report that the Kings will have trouble trading Sabonis because they want to get positive value in return, while opposing teams do not hold the veteran big man in high regard.

"Right now, there's going to be continued disconnect between the Kings wanting to get back positive value and draft compensation for Sabonis compared to other teams not being so eager to give Sabonis the contract extension he's looking for," Fischer reported two weeks ago.

Realistically, the Kings would still be able to trade Sabonis; they just might not get what they want in return. That is what we see in the latest trade idea by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, in which the Kings send Sabonis to the Toronto Raptors but do not get much positive value in return.

The trade idea

Jan 5, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts after committing a foul against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As part of a four-team trade idea with the Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Charlotte Hornets, let's look at what the Kings would give up and receive:

Sacramento Kings Receive: Royce O'Neale, Jakob Poeltl, Tidjane Salaun, 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Denver, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City and Toronto, via Toronto), Orlando's 2028 second-round pick (via Charlotte), Toronto's 2029 second-round pick, Phoenix's 2031 second-round pick (via Charlotte)



Sacramento Kings Send Out: Domantas Sabonis

In short, the Kings get two fringe players in O'Neal and Salaun, an overpaid center in Poeltl, an undesirable first-round pick, and a second-round pick in exchange for Sabonis.

Why this misses the mark for Sacramento

As much as the Kings might want to trade Sabonis, there is not much reason for them to force a deal like this. They are better off keeping him and trying to compete with a player of his caliber as their starting center than taking a deal like this one.

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) warms up before game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason why the Kings would say no to this deal is that they certainly do not want to acquire Poeltl. The 30-year-old center is owed $19.5 million this season before his three-year, $84.1 million extension kicks in next season. If the Kings are going to be paying over $90 million for a center, they would much rather pay Sabonis for the next two years than Poeltl for the next four.

Sure, you can argue that Salaun, who was the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and a future first-round pick are valuable assets, but are they really? The Kings would love to get draft capital in exchange for Sabonis, but the least favorable pick between the Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder, and Raptors will not be valuable. And Salaun, while still only 21 years old, has now shown enough promise to be worth taking on Poeltl's contract as well.

By February's trade deadline, we might see Sabonis improve his trade value if he can stay healthy and get back toward his All-Star form, but the Kings should not be in any rush to move him if this is the type of return they would get.

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