Why There Should Still Be Hope for Kings' Keegan Murray

When the Sacramento Kings drafted Keegan Murray fourth overall in 2022, there was obvious hope that he could become a franchise centerpiece. As an All-American at Iowa, Murray was one of the most promising prospects in the class, with good size, shooting touch, rebounding, and defense.

Murray then made an immediate impact in Sacramento. In the 2022-23 season, he broke the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a season by a rookie, which has since been broken by Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, and earned All-Rookie First Team honors. However, now coming off his fourth year in the league, there is less hope for Murray as a potential star.

Murray's efficiency has dropped every year since his rookie season, and after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, fans were optimistic he would bounce back. Unfortunately, this past season, he played just 23 games due to injuries. In the limited opportunities, he averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.6 stocks per game, while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.7% from deep.

Of course, Murray is coming off a rough two-year stretch, but the franchise and fanbase should hold out hope for their former top-four pick.

There's still hope for Keegan Murray

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old forward remains a centerpiece of the Kings' franchise, as they even committed to him further by handing him a five-year, $140 million contract extension in October. This is set to keep him in Sacramento through the 2030-31 season, but now the Kings need him to step up more than ever.

Most importantly, Murray needs to find his three-point shot again for this contract to be worth it. After shooting 41.1% from three-point range as a rookie, his efficiency has dropped year to year, most recently dropping to 27.7%. This is an obvious concern for a team that was last in the NBA in three-pointers made and 29th in three-point percentage. If he can become the marksman he was as a rookie, the team would greatly benefit.

Even without a consistent three-point shot, Murray has found other ways to contribute, though. As his three-point shot declines, his defense continues to improve. The 6-foot-8 forward has grown into one of the most underrated defenders in the league and the Kings' best defender.

Rise up for the rejection on one end.

Hammer it home on the other 🔨



Keegan Murray showing off on both sides of the floor! pic.twitter.com/hhVt669IqE — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

With improved defense and on-ball skills, Murray is legitimately a consistent three-point shot away from an all-around contributor. He has the tools to be the Kings' best player next season, especially if the team parts with their veterans. In fact, he should be in a much better position without DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine stealing his touches.

There is undoubtedly a scenario where Murray makes a huge two-way impact next season. Granted, the Kings need him to step up after a disappointing 60-loss season, but there should be plenty of hope for him to actually reach his initial expectations. Murray should have a fully healthy offseason to get back on track, and depending on what other moves the Kings make this summer, he could have the opportunity to be their go-to guy next season.

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