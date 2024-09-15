B/R Predicts the Kings' Best Player in 3 Years
The Sacramento Kings have built one of the most solidified young cores in the NBA, headlined by young stars De'Aaron Fox, 26, and Domantas Sabonis, 28. Building around Fox and Sabonis, the Kings have a core of Keegan Murray, 24, Malik Monk, 26, Keon Ellis, 24, and rookie Devin Carter, 22.
The Kings are more of an inexperienced team than a super young one, but they have some rising stars in their hands that could easily lead to future success.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey predicted every NBA team's best player in three years, forecasting De'Aaron Fox as Sacramento's top dog in 2027.
Domantas Sabonis is probably the right call for "best player on the Sacramento Kings" right now, but there's an open debate on the question. At the very least, you could make a case for De'Aaron Fox, who's two years younger and just led the team in scoring.- Andy Bailey, B/R
In three years, though, Fox should develop enough to overtake Sabonis, and not just because of the slight difference in age.
Fox has likely already overtaken Sabonis as the best player in Sacramento, but the argument is certainly there. Both players dominate their positions, but Fox's elite scoring gene might put him above.
Fox will be entering the 2027-28 season as a 29-year-old, who should still be in the middle of his prime. Since Fox's most lethal aspect of his game is his quickness, age could certainly affect him more than others.
Fox averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game last season, continuing his trend as a phenomenal two-way talent. Fox should continue to develop, as his game has steadily improved over the past few seasons, and in three years should be an undisputed All-Star.
Bailey notes two "other contenders," claiming Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray could also be in the conversation for the best King in three years.
The problem about putting Sabonis in this conversation is that he might be too close to his ceiling already to reach new heights.
Murray, on the other hand, has untapped potential and it would be a Kings fan's dream for him to overtake Fox in the next three years. But, it would still be premature to label him as Sacramento's best player in 2027.
