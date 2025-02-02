Inside The Kings

De'Aaron Fox Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade News

Sacramento Kings stars were in shock after the crazy Lakers and Mavericks trade news

Logan Struck

Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away and rumors circulating in the league about which stars could get dealt, nobody could have expected what was going to happen on Saturday night.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers secretly planned and executed one of the biggest trades in NBA history. The Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The superstar swap is one of the craziest things ESPN's Shams Charania could have reported. In fact, nobody even believed the most credible active NBA reporter, so he had to confirm that it was real.

The entire league was sent into shock, including fans, media, and especially players. Many active and former NBA players took to social media to react to the league-shaking move, including Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox and a couple of his teammates.

Via De'Aaron Fox: "🤯"

Of course, Fox has been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline. But, the good news for Kings fans is that they would not be caught off guard if Fox gets traded, like Mavericks fans were with Doncic. Fox's backcourt co-star, Malik Monk, was also mind-blown after the trade news.

Via Malik Monk: "Hell naw😂😂😂"

Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter also took to X after the trade news.

Via Kevin Huerter: "I’m stunned"

Of course, nobody in the NBA world can believe it, but it is absurd for the players to be just as shocked as the fans.

