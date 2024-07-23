DeMar DeRozan’s Fit in the Kings’ Dribble Handoff Offense
When previously looking at the Sacramento Kings’ underrated pairing of Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, it was clear that DeRozan has offensive strengths that fit perfectly in the Kings offense.
His strength as a cutter and ability to score off the pick and roll is undeniable, but there’s a play type the Kings run heavily that DeRozan can improve in; The Dribble Handoff, aka the DHO.
Compared to being in the 87.3rd percentile for the ‘cut’ play type and 92.2nd percentile for the ‘pick and roll ball handler’ play type last season, DeRozan was in just the 38.3rd percentile for the ‘handoff’ play type.
(For a definition, the percentile is a measurement that NBA.com uses to compare players that qualify for the play type stat. Unlike general or total stats, the numbers of players included vary based on who qualifies. Simply put though, higher is better).
To me, this doesn’t seem like a downside in bringing DeRozan in, but an upside in the fact that there’s such a clear path for DeRozan to improve his efficiency.
The Kings ran 11.4 handoff possessions per game, the most in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls ran just 2.6 per game, dead last in the league. There is quite a difference between the two teams.
DeRozan himself ran just 0.6 handoff plays per game, which would rank 6th on the Kings last season.
- Keegan Murray: 3.0
- Kevin Huerter: 2.7
- Malik Monk: 2.2
- De'Aaron Fox: 2.0
- Harrison Barnes: 1.2
- Keon Ellis: 0.5
- Chris Duarte: 0.5
- Davion Mitchell: 0.3
I think it’s safe to say that the number of DeRozan’s handoff plays will increase. While Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Harrison Barnes typically shot 3’s off of the action, I anticipate that DeMar will get downhill on these plays.
This should not only open up his game to more good looks either in the mid-range or at the basket but allow him to set up his open teammates as well.
