Dennis Schröder Sends Love to Giannis Antetokounmpo After EuroBasket Win
The Sacramento Kings surprisingly took a chance on 12-year NBA journeyman Dennis Schröder this offseason to be their new starting point guard moving forward, building a veteran core when many fans want them to focus on their youth.
Regardless, the addition of Schröder has received mixed reviews, but he should ultimately make a positive impact for a Kings team that was in desperate need of a point guard.
Schröder wins MVP
This summer has certainly gotten Kings fans more excited about the Schröder addition, as the 31-year-old has been showing out in EuroBasket action while representing his home country of Germany.
On Sunday, Schröder led Germany to a gold medal and ultimately took home EuroBasket MVP after dropping 16 points and 12 assists in the final, while Franz Wagner and Isaac Bonga played huge roles as well.
Schröder continues to cement himself as one of the best international-level players in the world, and bringing home a EuroBasket MVP is a huge honor. Schröder is now in a very select group of players who have won a EuroBasket MVP and a World Cup MVP.
Showing love to the Greek Freak
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was also competing at EuroBasket to represent the Greek National Team. Antetokounmpo ultimately led Greece to a bronze medal with a win over Lauri Markkanen and Finland on Sunday, as the two-time NBA MVP did all he could to bring his home country a medal.
After winning the EuroBasket championship and MVP, Schröder showed love to Antetokounmpo.
"We're representing [our] countries. Me, Germany. [Giannis Antetokounmpo], Greece. Got his first medal as well for Greece. Nothing but respect for him. Four beautiful children, his wife, his brothers who are always with him," Schröder said. "We do exactly the same thing, but what he does in the NBA is a little bit on a different level. One of the best players in the world... It's great for Greece and for Germany."
Of course, Antetokounmpo is regarded as a top-three NBA player, while Schröder is often forgotten about, but both of their impacts on the international level are incredible. The NBA and international tournaments like EuroBasket are played much differently, and the new Kings guard simply knows how to make an impact on that level.
Antetokounmpo leading Greece to a bronze medal, despite having limited help on his roster, is certainly an accomplishment, and Schröder recognizing that was a great gesture.