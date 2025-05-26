ESPN Names Kings Guard a Top-10 NBA Free Agent
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a busy offseason, and the free agency market could make or break their 2025-26 campaign. Luckily for the Kings, the majority of their core group of players remains under contract, but one of their most promising young guys could be hitting free agency.
Keon Ellis, 25, is entering the final year of his contract, but the Kings hold a $2.3 million team option for him. However, the Kings can decline the team option to send him into restricted free agency, where they will re-sign him to a new deal.
Regardless, Ellis will be in Sacramento for the long run, and he made it clear that is how he wants it.
"It would be great to remain here, for sure," Ellis said in his end-of-season press conference.
ESPN's Kelvin Pelton released his latest NBA free agent rankings, listing Keon Ellis as the tenth-best free agent this offseason. Ellis was placed in the "Starter-caliber RFAs" tier by Pelton.
"Ellis averaged just 8.3 PPG this past season (a career high) but was quietly a favorite of advanced stats thanks to his 3-point shooting (43% on 5.9 attempts per 36 minutes) and strong stock rate (2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per 36). A regular starter late in the season with Malik Monk sidelined, Ellis averaged 28.2 minutes per game after the All-Star break and was Sacramento's primary point-of-attack defender," Pelton wrote.
"The Kings hold a $2.3 million team option for Ellis but might want to decline it so he'll be a restricted free agent rather than unrestricted in 2026."
Ellis was incredible for Sacramento this season, breaking out as a legitimate starting guard in this league. Going from undrafted to a two-way contract to one of the most promising young defenders in the NBA in three years is an unbelievable story, and a reason why Ellis deserves all the attention he gets.
Of course, Ellis may not even hit free agency this offseason if the Kings opt into his team option, and even if he does hit free agency, there is no chance that he is leaving Sacramento.