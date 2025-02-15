Former King Has Two-Word Reaction to Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox Trade
The Sacramento Kings traded All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs nearly two weeks ago, bringing in two-time All-Star Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls in return.
Many fans were anticipating a Fox trade after many rumors circulated through Sacramento and the Spurs emerged as the star's preferred destination, but it was still a shock when it became a reality. Through eight seasons with the Kings, Fox became one of the top players in franchise history, but his legacy has been quickly diminished by fans upset about all the drama he brought.
Many fans are getting flashbacks of the 2021 trade deadline, when sharpshooter Buddy Hield left the Kings on bad terms and many Sacramento faithful still hold a grudge against the former King. During the 2025 NBA All-Star Media Day, Hield was asked about what he thought of the blockbuster Fox trade, giving a two-word response.
"Good trade," Hield said.
Through five games with the Spurs, Fox is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 50% from the field. The Spurs are 2-3 with Fox, while the Kings are 4-3 since moving him to San Antonio.
Each franchise will likely be better off in the long run, as the Kings trade their disgruntled star and the Spurs add an All-Star point guard next to superstar big man Victor Wembanyama.
