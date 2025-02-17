Former Kings All-Star Gets Honest About the De'Aaron Fox Trade
It has been over two weeks since the Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, but the franchise is still feeling the impact that the All-Star point guard had. While many fans are upset about Fox's controversial exit, it is undeniable that he helped uplift the franchise to where it is today.
At the All-Star break, the Kings are 28-27 and 4-3 since trading Fox. The Kings sit in ninth place in the West with their trade deadline additions of Zach LaVine, Jake LaRavia, and Jonas Valanciunas giving them a new look, but it still feels weird not having Fox in Sacramento.
Four-time All-Star and former Kings All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins recently spoke to HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo de Choch and Sam Yip about Fox's situation in Sacramento and his legacy as a King before getting traded.
"I think De’Aaron Fox is a very special talent," Cousins said. "I think Sacramento is lucky and blessed enough to get that talent. I think he did some things there that a lot of people didn’t think would be profitable – that team reaching the playoffs again. I think that makes him as a legendary Kings player. But I felt like once they reached that moment, I don’t think they thought past that, and in time, it showed."
Fox, 27, spent eight seasons in Sacramento before getting traded on February 2nd. In those eight seasons, Fox played 514 regular season games, averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals. Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and company helped the Kings end a dreadful 16-year playoff drought, but many fans have been quick to turn on their former star.
Fox's Sacramento career was at its peak in the 2022-23 season, leading the Kings to the postseason. Fox averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors, while also being crowned the league's first-ever Clutch Player of the Year.
Cousins commonly gets disrespected by Kings fans because he had a somewhat ugly exit from the franchise, and it is looking like Fox will suffer the same fate.
In seven seasons with the Kings, Cousins earned three All-Star and two All-NBA Second Team appearances, cementing himself as one of the league's top big men and and one of the best players to ever put on a Kings uniform. But, since Cousins had zero playoff appearances and did not lead the franchise to anything substantial, many are quick to discredit the former NBA star.
The matter of the fact is that the Kings had one of the league's elite point guards in their hands, and a feud between the two parties led to a trade. Now, as a Spur, Fox has been getting into nasty social media exchanges with Kings fans and most of the Sacramento fanbase has turned on their former Prince.
For some Kings fans, Fox will remain an all-time Sacramento talent, but for others, he will be quickly forgotten.
