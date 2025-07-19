Isaac Jones Lifts Kings over Raptors, into NBA Summer League Championship
The Sacramento Kings are truly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the NBA Summer League. They are in the midst of an undefeated stretch, attempting to win their league-leading third Las Vegas Summer League championship. After a 4-0 start, Sacramento faced the top-seeded Toronto Raptors today, winning 98-88 and advancing to the championship.
It should come as no surprise that the Raptors came in as the top seed and were favored in this matchup. Toronto’s roster is headlined by 9th overall pick Colin Murray-Boyles, JaKobe Walter (last year’s 19th overall pick), 2025 second-round pick Alijah Martin (39th pick), and 2024 second-round picks Johnathan Mogbo (31st pick) and Jamal Shead (45th pick).
While the first-round talent is usually worth noting, Mogbo and Shead were two of the most productive second-round picks last season.
Mogbo (20 MPG in 63 games) and Shead (7 PPG, 4.5 APG in 20 MPG over 75 games) both had notable roles for the Raptors last year. Shead even received several All-Rookie Team votes. Given the roster’s talent level and proven NBA success, this was going to be a challenge for Sacramento.
However, Sacramento had Isaac Jones, which is all that mattered today. Jones had himself a day, carrying the offense with 36 points on 13-17 from the field and 9-11 from the line. Jones also added 6 rebounds. This was certainly one of the best individual performances from anyone at Summer League this year.
This game is exactly what you wanted to see out of Jones, scoring at will in the paint and flashing the three-point shot. With Trey Lyles still unsigned and frontcourt wing depth still lacking, Jones may have an opportunity to slide into that 4-5 hybrid role Lyles has filled the last couple of seasons. There is undoubtedly a scenario where Jones cracks the rotation and logs 15-20 MPG this season.
Sacramento came out scorching hot, opening the game on an 18-4 run. JaKobe Walter, Toronto’s first-round pick last season, kept the Raptors from getting run out of the gym early on, scoring their last 10 points of the first quarter.
You could see Sacramento embodying what Doug Christie and Scott Perry have mentioned being their vision for the team when the regular season comes around. The Kings routinely picked Toronto up full court and made a habit of extending the floor. They were the aggressors early on, and the results followed.
Toronto turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, forcing Sacramento into some ugly turnovers, and managing to cut the lead to 4. Walter was again a catalyst this quarter, grabbing several steals and adding consistent pressure. The Kings went into halftime up 48-42.
The second quarter momentum for Toronto was real, but short-lived. Sacramento weathered the defensive pressure, looking far more comfortable in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 22, with Jones once again leading the charge inside. Sacramento left the third quarter up 15.
The fourth quarter went about the same as the second, with the Raptors really turning the defensive pressure up and Sacramento not handling it well. Jamal Shead and Alijah Martin made the guards incredibly uncomfortable, helping turn Sacramento over 10 times in the fourth quarter, matching their total from the first three quarters combined. The lead dwindled to one point, but Sacramento was able to slow down and eventually prevail 98-88.
Outside of Jones, most Kings were relatively quiet. Nique Clifford was saddled with foul trouble for much of the game (semifinal and championship games go back to the standard 6 foul limit). Things still came easy to him in the few minutes he played, though, looking extremely comfortable and ready to contribute to the regular season rotation. He has looked very comfortable creating at the end of shot clocks.
Devin Carter’s opportunity to run the point in Summer League was probably the most important storyline as it relates to the Kings’ regular season prospects. While he did some nice things off the dribble and in transition, his shot was once again not there, both from three and at the free-throw line.
Isaiah Stevens has been a welcome addition to the starting lineup as Carter has shifted more off-ball, but the shot has not been falling since the strong games against Chicago and Cleveland earlier in the Summer League. Stevens added 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Jamal Shead led Toronto with 24 points, 12 assists, and 4 rebounds to go with his stout defense. JaKobe Walter finished with 19 points and 3 steals.
This Kings team looks to follow the footsteps of the 2014 and 2021 teams that won Summer League championships against the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets, playing for the title tomorrow at 7 PM PST on ESPN.