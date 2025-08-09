Josh Giddey's Fit on Kings, Better Than Kuminga
The Sacramento Kings have been involved in the Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade saga for what feels like forever, and while they could still theoretically land the young wing, with more rumors starting to circle around Josh Giddey, it begs the question: which restricted free agent is the better fit for the Kings?
Sacramento hasn't been directly linked to Giddey, but there's a possibility that the Kings are one of the teams interested in the 22-year-old guard as his restricted free agency drags on as well.
The Kings solved their point guard problem with the addition of Dennis Schröder, and at first glance, bringing in Giddey as well could be seen as redundant for the offseason, but the beauty about Giddey is that he's more than just a point guard.
In his four years in the NBA, he's played almost everywhere on the court. According to Basketball Reference, Giddey has played the majority of his minutes at a different position each year of his career.
- 2021-22: SF - 66%, PF - 29%
- 2022-23: PF - 67%, SF - 17%
- 2023-24: SG - 60%, SF - 34%
- 2024-25: PG - 70%, SG - 29%
That gives Giddey almost an even split between the one through four positions, which would solve a lot of problems for the Kings. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan (the exact same measurements as Kuminga), Giddey could slot in at the small forward spot next to Keegan Murray for the foreseeable future.
Giddey also brings arguably more to the court than Kuminga does. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 46.5% shooting from the field and 37.8% from three.
He doesn't have the same raw scoring potential as Kuminga, but his combination of rebounding, facilitating, and improved three-point shooter make him a much more balanced player. He's also four days younger than Kuminga, which is no small feat, especially with how much Kuminga's age and youth is talked about compared to his potential.
Giddey has improved his three-point shooting every year of his career, rising from 26.3% in his rookie year to 32.5%, 33.7%, and 37.8% last year. Comparitively, Kuminga has seen almost the opposite trajectory, with his three-point percentage dropping to a career low 30.5% last season.
There will likely be hesitation from Kings fans about adding another player from the Chicago Bulls, but Giddey was only in Chicago for one season, so he didn't overlap with DeRozan at all and was only with LaVine for half a season.
Giddey's play is also reminiscent of Lonzo Ball, who paired perfectly with DeRozan and LaVine before he got hurt in Chicago.
Not only would Giddey pair well with DeRozan and LaVine, but he could also help solve the Kings dilemna of having too many shooting guards. The Kings could run out a lineup of Devin Carter, Keon Ellis, Josh Giddey, Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, and have Giddey and Sabonis run the offense, leaving Carter and Ellis to focus on defense and knocking down open shots.
Just like with Kuminga, it feels unlikely that the Kings will pull off a sign-and-trade for Giddey, but as the offseason wears on, he's at least worth a look. And that initial look shows promise of a great potential fit, and arguably better than Kuminga.