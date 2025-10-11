Keegan Murray Suffers Injury During Kings-Trail Blazers Preseason Game
The Sacramento Kings suffered a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, which head coach Doug Christie described as "unacceptable." Of course, it was their preseason opener and things are expected to be sloppy, but there were undoubtedly some concerns, regardless of whether the outcome of the game matters or not.
Looking to bounce back from the preseason opener loss, the Kings traveled to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. With Sacramento's and Portland's starters getting a chance to touch the court in the preseason outing, Friday's game got pretty interesting.
The Kings are getting some stronger performances from a few of their starters, with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray all stepping up. However, their reign did not last as long as fans would have hoped.
Keegan Murray suffers injury
Through 16 minutes of action, Murray dropped nine points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals on 4-7 shooting from the field. However, he did not check back into the game after halftime with the rest of the starters, and there is now some concern.
The Kings announced that Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game in Portland with a left thumb injury, per James Ham.
Murray has been a warrior for the Kings through his three NBA seasons, missing just 13 games over the last three years. Of course, it is likely just a precaution to take Murray out of the game after tweaking his thumb, but time will tell if it is a legitimate concern.
The 25-year-old forward had a timid preseason opener, dropping just six points on 2-9 shooting from the field, but had a game-high four blocks. Murray has emerged as a premier two-way talent, so the Kings' focus should undoubtedly shift to keeping him healthy ahead of the regular season.
While the Kings have low expectations for the 2025-26 season, all eyes will be on Murray's development on both sides of the ball. With a potential contract extension on the line, Murray's performance this season will undoubtedly gauge where the Kings stand in negotiations, but the expectation is that the franchise will go into their pockets to keep him around long-term.